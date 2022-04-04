Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Here's How People In Vancouver Save Money On Groceries & Damn, There Are Some Good Tips

These are game changers! 💰

Vancouver Staff Writer
If you live in Vancouver, B.C. you probably want to find all the ways to save some money.

One Reddit user has gotten sick of the expensive groceries in the city, so asked the Vancouver Reddit page for saving tips.

Over the past six years, the user's grocery bill has doubled — but thankfully there are some hacks for cheap groceries.

After all, between rent prices and the cost of gas right now — not a penny can be spared.

Loads of people have taken to Reddit to share some tips and tricks on how to save a buck or two when grocery shopping in the city and some are actually really helpful.

It's all about knowing where to look apparently — if you want to keep eating good on a budget.

Collect points

Shopping at places that have reward programs to earn major discounts on your purchases is a no-brainer. Stick to shopping at the same spot if you can and let those points rack up so you can make some money off bills in the future — or use the money towards some cool things.

More rewards at Save on Foods will even allow you to redeem BC Ferries tickets through your points.

Flipp app

Flipp app allows you to flip through all the flyers of nearby grocery stops so you can price match with any stores that will allow it. It's a great little hack to save a dollar here or there.

One user said: "Flipp App: It allows you to search all local flyers and prepare a list of prices you wish to price match. I use this heavily at Superstore to get the most savings."

Costco for meats and cheese

If you are big on charcuterie, you might want to check out Costco for your next meat and cheese run — including parmesan. Especially, if you are buying in bulk, it's a great way to save some extra cash.

Try going to No Frills

No Frills has some great deals and will even price match, according to one Reddit user.

Keep your eyes peeled for their grocery flyers so that you know when you get some savings.

Vacuum seal your cheese

Once again, Costco for the win on cheese finds, apparently.

One user suggests buying a big block of cheese, vacuum sealing it up and saving the whole thing for months. This way, you can really get a bang for your buck.

While you're at it, you can also get a vacuum sealer at Costco — it's the one-stop shop.

Store your avocados in the fridge

Next time you buy a big bag of those expensive avocados — store them in the fridge and take them out to ripen as you please. As avocados are so finicky and costly at the same time, any way to save money on these is a win.

Especially, if you love to have avocado toast every morning.

Try local Asian grocers

Asian grocery stores may take the win on some great deals — especially tomatoes — according to one user. It's worth checking out if the prices are anything better than big grocers like Save on Foods or Whole Foods.

Buy produce that's in season

Unless you really need to have a watermelon in the winter, just stay away from any product that is not in season.

Next time you do a grocery run, make sure to write these down!

