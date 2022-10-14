Government Of Canada Is Hiring For So Many Jobs In BC & You Could Earn Over $100K
Time to make some money! 💸
The Government of Canada is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. and best of all, a lot of them pay super well.
If you've been searching high and low for a high-paying job, the Government of Canada is looking to fill a bunch of different roles from psychologists to helicopter pilots.
A few of these roles even pay over a whopping $100,000, so if you're ready to earn some cash, you might want to touch up that resume before applying.
Helicopter Pilot
Salary: $109,592 to $121,322 per year
Who Should Apply: This role is based out of Prince Rupert and it will require someone that has a Canadian Commercial Pilot License and a valid Restricted Radio Telephone Operator Certificate.
You'll also need 3000 hours of turbine helicopter experience and 2000 hours of pilot-in-command helicopter experience.
Senior Business Officer
Salary: $79,516 to $113,222 per year
Who Should Apply: This job is for creative thinkers and people that work well under pressure. The gig will allow you to identify economic priorities and point out different ways to support economic development.
A degree and some previous work experience are required to land this gig based in Fort St. John.
Supervisory Veterinarian Inventory
Salary: $95,616 to $115,164 per year
Who Should Apply: This job has various locations based in B.C. and it's for someone that cares about the safety of the food that people consume.
It will require you to work closely with Canadian food safety guidelines and help form a defence against the spread of different diseases.
Proven graduation from a school of Veterinary Medicine is required.
Industrial Technology Advisor
Salary: $126,501 to $138,927 per year
Who Should Apply: People that are enthusiastic about helping companies grow may be interested in this job based in Nanaimo.
The role will require you to help support the Industrial Assistance Research Program and the business.
Some previous industrial business experience and a post-secondary degree in science or engineering are required to land this role.
Psychologist
Salary: $96,661 to $112,957 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig is based in Surrey and it will help with the development of a brand new mental health screening program that will be done for RCMP officers.
A master's degree and certificate registration for the autonomous practice of psychology is required.
Audit Project Leader
Salary: $99,955 to $124,940 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig is based out of Vancouver and it will have you helping with financial audits as well as some management tasks.
The role also allows for a hybrid work model, which means some days you can work from home!
A bachelor's degree and some previous work experience are required.
Civil Aviation Safety Inspector
Salary: $90,039 to $105,233 per year
Who Should Apply: This role based out of multiple locations in B.C., will require you to help with all things safety!
You will get to help ensure the safety of maintenance, manufacturing, training organizations, air carriers, and flight training units.
A diploma, some previous experience and a Canadian Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) Licence.
Asset Manager
Salary: $85,742 to $92,694 per year
Who Should Apply: This gig is for all the natural-born leaders out there. They are looking for something to manager a team of technical specialists, project managers and general work crews with Parks Canada in Revelstoke.
A degree, previous management experience and a driver's license are required to land the job.
Bioinformatics Specialist
Salary: $82,579 to $106,319 per year
Who Should Apply: This job is based in Victoria and requires you to help support the Pacific Forestry Centre with design and data analytics.
A degree and some relevant previous work experience are needed for this role.