People Are Sharing How To Make Some Quick Money In Vancouver & Easy Jobs To Land
Need some extra cash? 💸
A little extra money never hurt anybody! Especially people living in Vancouver who are trying to afford skyrocketing rent prices.
It's not always easy to get a job, so one person asked a Vancouver Reddit thread for advice on how to make it happen, and quickly. The Reddit user wanted to find a job fast, with a minimal interview process, so they could bring home some cash sooner rather than later.
They asked: "What are some places in Vancouver where you can instantly find work?? Is such a thing even possible??? Where they'll just instantly hire you with just one quick short interview?"
Anyone in the city who wants some extra money, a temporary side-gig, or a full-on career change, should look into some of these jobs.
Seasonal positions are a good route for some quick work.
You could be spending your summer on the ocean, working for BC Ferries.
A lot of people suggested going to a temp agency, which often can get you making money fast with minimum qualifications needed.
You can't really talk about making money quickly without mentioning OnlyFans at least once — right?
Working at a restaurant seemed like a go-to — from dishwashing to serving at fast food chains.
Some big events are coming to Vancouver this summer, which means they need people to work at them!
When in doubt, turn to Uber. If the gas prices are a little too wild for you to justify driving though, try a biking delivery service.
Time to get to work, Vancouver!
