Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
canada jobs

The City Of Victoria Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs Right Now & You Could Make Up To $49 An Hour

Some positions are hiring multiple people!

Vancouver Staff Writer
A person working. Right: Victoria, B.C.​

A person working. Right: Victoria, B.C.

Ammentorp | Dreamstime, Leo Bruce Hempell | Dreamstime

If you happen to live on Vancouver Island or are willing to relocate, there are some pretty high-paying gigs with the City of Victoria that might be perfect for you.

The City is hiring for a ton of different positions and one will actually pay up to $49 per hour. Some of these jobs have educational requirements, while others don't even need a degree.

Here are a few jobs with the City of Victoria currently available right now.

Assistant Supervisor — Parks Operations

Salary: $41.14 per hour

Who Should Apply: The City of Victoria is looking for three full-time assistant supervisors to join the parks and recreation department. You will get to assign, review and participate in different park maintenance tasks as well as ensure safety standards are being met.

Three years of previous work experience is required.

Apply Here

Supervisor — Security Services

Salary: $49.44 per hour

Who Should Apply: If you have at least four years of previous work experience in security operations and a diploma, this gig might be for you.

The City is looking for a full-time supervisor to manage budgets and analyze data for its security program.

Apply Here

Labourer

Salary: $28.80 per hour

Who Should Apply: The City's engineering and public works department is looking for 30 casual labourers to perform manual tasks regarding concrete construction, underground utilities and landscape maintenance.

At least six months of previous work experience is needed, but you don't need a degree.

Apply Here

Senior Buyer

Salary: $45.37 per hour

Who Should Apply: The City of Victoria is looking to hire one full-time senior buyer. The job will entail reviewing purchases for the City's major projects as well as approving emergency purchase requests.

You must have at least four years of purchasing experience to land the gig.

Apply Here

Senior Clerk

Salary: $35.14 per hour

Who Should Apply: The Victoria Fire Department is looking to hire a full-time senior clerk. The job will require you to do some administration tasks as well as monitor inventory.

A minimum of two years of previous work experience is required but you won't need a degree.

Apply Here

Leadhand

Salary: $35.14 per hour

Who Should Apply: The City is looking to internally hire one temporary leadhand to help perform different cleaning duties. You will also get to open and close different City-owned buildings.

Some previous janitorial experience is needed.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
    Ashley Harris
    Vancouver Staff Writer
    Ashley Harris is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Western Desk focused on restaurants in Vancouver, and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...