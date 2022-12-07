The City Of Victoria Is Hiring A Bunch Of Jobs Right Now & You Could Make Up To $49 An Hour
Some positions are hiring multiple people!
If you happen to live on Vancouver Island or are willing to relocate, there are some pretty high-paying gigs with the City of Victoria that might be perfect for you.
The City is hiring for a ton of different positions and one will actually pay up to $49 per hour. Some of these jobs have educational requirements, while others don't even need a degree.
Here are a few jobs with the City of Victoria currently available right now.
Assistant Supervisor — Parks Operations
Salary: $41.14 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City of Victoria is looking for three full-time assistant supervisors to join the parks and recreation department. You will get to assign, review and participate in different park maintenance tasks as well as ensure safety standards are being met.
Three years of previous work experience is required.
Supervisor — Security Services
Salary: $49.44 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have at least four years of previous work experience in security operations and a diploma, this gig might be for you.
The City is looking for a full-time supervisor to manage budgets and analyze data for its security program.
Labourer
Salary: $28.80 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City's engineering and public works department is looking for 30 casual labourers to perform manual tasks regarding concrete construction, underground utilities and landscape maintenance.
At least six months of previous work experience is needed, but you don't need a degree.
Senior Buyer
Salary: $45.37 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City of Victoria is looking to hire one full-time senior buyer. The job will entail reviewing purchases for the City's major projects as well as approving emergency purchase requests.
You must have at least four years of purchasing experience to land the gig.
Senior Clerk
Salary: $35.14 per hour
Who Should Apply: The Victoria Fire Department is looking to hire a full-time senior clerk. The job will require you to do some administration tasks as well as monitor inventory.
A minimum of two years of previous work experience is required but you won't need a degree.
Leadhand
Salary: $35.14 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City is looking to internally hire one temporary leadhand to help perform different cleaning duties. You will also get to open and close different City-owned buildings.
Some previous janitorial experience is needed.