The City Of Vancouver Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs & You Could Earn Up To $49 Per Hour
Looking for a new gig? 🤑
If you've been looking for a career change, the City of Vancouver is hiring a ton of different jobs and some will pay a decent hourly rate too.
On top of the pay, a few of these jobs also don't require any degree. So, if previous education was something holding you back, you no longer have to worry.
Here are six jobs that you can currently apply for with the City of Vancouver.
Credit and Collections Analyst
Salary: $35.66 to $41.98 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for a full-time credit and collections analyst to check customer credit, approve or decline credit applications and review financial statements.
A diploma and some previous credit analyst work experience are needed to land this gig.
Accounting Clerk
Salary: $30.29 to $35.66 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you have a diploma in accounting and some previous accounting experience, this full-time role might be something that will catch your eye.
The job will have you reviewing invoices, processing transactions and deposits, as well as, issuing refunds, for the City.
Capital Project Coordinator
Salary: $41.98 to $49.61 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for a capital project coordinator to work with its capital replacement and renewal program, by doing mechanical systems audits and upgrading plumbing, as well as, fire protection systems.
A diploma, a driver's license and a minimum of five years of previous work experience are required to land this job.
Planning Assistant
Salary: $34.23 to $40.29 per hour
Who Should Apply: If you are a natural-born planner, this full-time job might be something you'll be interested in. You will get to work in the City's planning department to develop, plan and implement, reconciliation and equity.
A degree in planning is preferred, but not required. Although, some previous work experience in a similar role is needed.
Library Public Service Associate
Salary: $23.86 to $27.98 per hour
Who Should Apply: This City is looking for a part-time public service associate to work at the Vancouver Public Library. The gig will have you working with a team to support the library programming.
No degree is needed to land this role.
Warming Centre Attendant
Salary: $24.88 to $29.13 per hour
Who Should Apply: The City of Vancouver is looking for a casual warming centre attendant to coordinate and support guests using the City's temporary shelters, extreme weather response shelters and warming centres, as well as, set up and take down shelters.
You may have to work overnight hours, with other staff members.
No previous experience or degree is needed for this role.