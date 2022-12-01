Air Canada Is Hiring Ramp Agents At Vancouver Airport & No Experience Is Needed
The job pays over $23 per hour!
If you've been looking for a new gig that pays a decent hourly wage and requires no experience, today is your lucky day.
Air Canada is currently looking to hire full-time ramp agents based out of Vancouver International Airport and no previous job experience is needed to land the role.
Anyone eligible to work in Canada can apply for this position and it pays a sweet hourly rate of $23.36.
On top of that, you can earn an additional 50 cents per hour when working evenings between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and an additional $1 per hour, when working night shifts between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.
So if you're a night owl, this is the perfect opportunity to bring in some extra cash.
Plus, working for Air Canada comes with a few travel "perks and privileges" such as deals on airfare rates for family members and discounts on car rentals and hotels.
The ramp agent's main goal is to ensure Air Canada planes are safe and on time for their departure. The majority of your time will be spent on the runway at YVR and tasks will include refuelling planes, refilling water, loading up cargo or pushing back an Airbus.
Air Canada: Moments of Service — Let Your Career Take Flightwww.youtube.com
It's a fast-paced job and there can be a lot of rushing around between loading luggage and tight flight turnarounds.
Although there is no previous experience needed, you must have a valid driver's license and be able to lift up to 70 pounds to secure the position.
To apply for the gig, you can fill out a form through the Air Canada website.
Ramp Agent
Salary: $23.36
Why You Need To Apply: This is a great position for people looking to make some decent cash without any previous work experience.