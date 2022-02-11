Sections

People In BC Are Sharing How They Make Extra Money On The Side & They're Game Changers

So many side hustles! 💸

Vancouver Editor
Darrylsalmaso | Dreamstime, Gabriel Vergani | Dreamstime

Everyone knows how expensive B.C. is, and some people have found creative ways to make ends meet while living in the province.

People are sharing the odd jobs, side hustles, and the work that they do to get some extra cash.

A Reddit user wanted in on everyone's secret to being able to live in a super expensive part of Canada, and they got some great tips. People are doing a bunch of different side jobs, and some of them actually sound awesome.

Whether you want to finally have enough to buy a house, go on a trip, have a shopping spree, or just afford rent in Vancouver — these can help you.

Especially if you work a desk job, doing something active on the side could be fun. Plus, it's like combining a workout with getting paid.

Not into hockey? Try another sport. All you need to do is complete a referee course.

If you're feeling brave, you could take up being a bouncer.

Why not get paid to do your chores?

One user said: "I got a big dog that needs lots of exercise so I reached out to my community and now I'm a dog walker in the winter when work is slow. It's been great spending time with so many awesome dogs."

Some jobs will give you the perfect time to catch up on your favourite podcasts.

Want an extra roomie? It could be worth it.

If you can get a job working online, and wear your pyjamas all day long.

Some people were scared off by the thread.

While others just took it as an opportunity to share.

A lot of the jobs seemed to require some serious energy.

You can give people pure joy, delivering their favourite food and saving them from doing dishes.

You can always get creative too.

People are bringing in some serious cash on OnlyFans.

It might be time to finally try to understand what Bitcoin is.

One user said: "Crypto buy 10% from every pay cheque you will thank yourself in 10 years BTC and ETH."

It's clear that B.C. knows how to hustle!

Amazon Is Hiring For A Bunch Of Roles In BC & So Many Don't Require A Degree

Who's ready for a new job?

Johnypan | Dreamstime, Lijuan Guo | Dreamstime

Amazon is hiring for a bunch of roles in B.C. right now, and so many of the positions don't even require a degree.

If you're on the job hunt, now might be your chance to make a career change and join the Amazon team. There are over 500 jobs open in B.C. for Amazon, so you have some options.

The Government Is Hiring COVID-19 Screening Officers & You Can Make $65K Without A Degree

There are positions available all over the country!💰

@canborder | Instagram

Looking for a new opportunity? The Government of Canada is hiring COVID-19 screening officers across the country right now and you could make over $65,000 without a degree or medical experience.

In February 2022, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced that it would be re-launching its screening officer inventory with positions nationwide, including at ports of entry.

This Cannabis Farm In BC Is Hiring & These 7 Jobs Don't Even Require A Degree

Brush up on your interview skills!

Braden Gunem | Dreamstime, @puresunfarms | Instagram

A cannabis farm in B.C. is hiring for a bunch of positions right now, and many of them don't even require a degree.

Pure Sunfarms is one of the leading cannabis producers in all of Canada and could be your next employer. It's located in Delta, B.C., and the farm is growing fast.

Someone Claiming To Be A Nurse On Reddit Just Lost It On Anti-Vaxxers With COVID-19

"I'm so f****** tired that I think that the bags under my eyes have bags."

Sudok1 | Dreamstime

A Reddit poster claiming to be a nurse says they are re-evaluating their career after seeing "90% of the people in the ER with COVID" that "don’t have their vaccines."

The nurse, who remains anonymous in the post on Edmonton's Reddit page, said they have been working 15-hour shifts six days a week and are now questioning why they ever became a nurse.

