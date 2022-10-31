Canada Post Is Hiring A Ton Of Jobs In BC & You Can Get Paid Over $22 An Hour
No degree is required! 📬
Canada Post is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. right now and more than a few will pay a pretty penny.
With some of these jobs, you can make up to $22.24 per hour and best of all, a degree isn't even required to land any of these gigs.
If you've been thinking of changing up your career path or just need to earn some cash, a few of these high-paying jobs may just catch your eye.
Plus, some will even allow you to spend most of your time outdoors and still get paid to do it!
Here are six jobs with Canada Post that are currently available across B.C.
Letter Carrier
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Where: Nanaimo, BC
Who Should Apply: With this temporary gig, you will get to spend the majority of your day outdoors delivering mail! It's a great job to be able to spend lots of time outside and get paid to do so.
You must have a driver's license and be able to carry some heavy packages to apply for this role.
Post Office Assistant
Salary: Garibaldi Highlands, BC
Where: $18.08 per hour
Who Should Apply: Canada Post is looking for someone that lives in the Garibaldi Highlands area to fill this on-call customer service position.
You will help sell postal products, sort mail, provide customers with information and resolve any delivery problems that may arise.
Post Office Assistant
Salary: $18.08 per hour
Where: Lake Country, BC
Who Should Apply: If you are a team player and can work well in a customer service role, this temporary job might be a fit. The gig will have you selling postal products to the community as well as, sorting mail.
You will also help provide customers with information and resolve any delivery problems that may arise.
Mail Service Courier
Salary: $22.24 per hour
Where: Victoria, BC
Who Should Apply: This temporary job will have you collecting, sorting and delivering mail. A class 3/D driver's licence, or higher, with provincial air brake endorsements, is required to land this role.
You will also be operating portable communications devices as well as, performing vehicle safety checks.
Postal Clerk - Retail Counter Clerk
Salary: $22.24
Where: Sparwood, BC
Who Should Apply: If you have previously worked in a retail gig, this temporary job could be a fit. It will require you to perform a variety of customer service tasks as well as handle some of the financial processes for the company.
This will include, financial transactions, operating a computerized point-of-sale system and conducting inventory control.
Postal Clerk
Salary: $22.24
Where: Prince George, BC
Who Should Apply: This temporary job will require you to do some heavy lifting including, receiving and accepting mail items, as well as transferring and dispatching parcels.
A valid driver's license is required because you will be asked to operate and shuttle corporate vehicles for Canada Post.