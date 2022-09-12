6 Remote Jobs Hiring In BC That Pay Over $100K & You Can Work From Bed
Dream job alert! 🚨
There are a bunch of remote jobs hiring in B.C. right now that will let you work from the comfort of your own bed.
Not only do these gigs allow remote work, but they also pay whopping annual salaries over $100,000.
So if you've been searching high and low for a new career, that also pays well, these remote jobs might just make you do a little happy dance.
Software Development Engineer
Salary: $110,627 to $149,658 per year
Who Should Apply: This high-paying remote job will allow you to develop software for the big company, Amazon. At least two years of software development experience are required to land this gig.
Statistical Programmer
Salary: $110,000 to $160,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This job will require someone with five or more years in a statistical programming role. You will get to work on programming assignments for this company, all right from your very own laptop.
VFX Lead (Gameplay)
Salary: $120,000–$200,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This remote job based out of Vancouver requires eight or more years of game development experience.
If working with game technology has always been your thing, this job might just be a dream come true!
Junior Project Manager
Salary: Up to $130,000 per year
Who Should Apply: The Junior Project Manager will work with the Senior Project Engineering Manager to assist in planning as well as ensure that projects are properly delivered.
You will have at least five years of previous engineering experience working in an industrial environment to secure the role.
Although this is a remote job, it is a requirement to show up at the company's Victoria location for at least one week a month.
Technical Director
Salary: $160,000 to $200,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This remote role will have you being the technical director of a large video games company based in Canada.
The job will allow you to work at your own pace with independence and you will have to have at least 10 years of industry experience to apply.
Maintenance Superintendent
Salary: $115,200 to $180,000 per year
Who Should Apply: This hybrid gig will have you working for the Global Container Terminals to provide technical and troubleshooting expertise.
You must be a fast learner and have great organization skills for a chance to land this role.
Best of all, no previous education is required.