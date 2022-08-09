7 Ways To Save Money In Vancouver, According To Locals & They're Game Changers
Some extra cash never hurt!
Vancouver is known for being an expensive city so if there's a way to save a dollar or two when you can, you'll want to jump on it.
Locals have come together on a Vancouver Reddit thread to share some life hacks including tips and tricks on saving money in the city.
You might just want to take note of some of these local's suggestions because they are complete game changes.
From little ways to save money to big things that you may have never even thought about, there are some great suggestions to relieve your wallet and maybe even give yourself a little extra spending cash in the future.
Get free movies
There is a low-key secret way to save money on movies if you're in Vancouver.
The Vancouver public library offers a free membership where you can access free movie streaming and watch as many movies as your heart desires. Who needs Netflix, I guess?
Plus, they also have free e-books, newspaper subscriptions and podcasts to listen to.
Wait to buy event tickets
If you've been looking to hit up an event or show in the Vancouver area anytime soon, you might want to try purchasing your tickets on Stub Hub or Ticketmaster on the day of the event for some last-minute deals.
One Reddit user got some cheap Hamilton tickets by using this tip.
Hop on the free shuttle
According to one Reddit user — and the Grouse Mountain website — there is a free shuttle from Canada Place to Grouse Mountain. If you're looking to do the Grouse Grind anytime soon and want to save some cash, take this free shuttle instead of paying for a bus, cab or spending gas money of your own.
Use points for BC Ferries tickets
Instead of purchasing BC Ferries tickets with cash, you can use points! Save-on-Foods will allow you to use your More Rewards points to purchase — so you can save some money on your next local trip.
Get some extra food at the right times
This one might not always work but if you're hoping for more food for your buck, one Reddit user suggested hitting up the Vancouver food courts right before they close.
"Go to food courts when they are almost closing, they will give you more food to clear their day's stock," they said.
Another user mentioned that Yaohan Centre is great for this.
Skip taking the Canada Line from the airport
One Reddit user suggested taking the free shuttle from YVR to the South Terminal and hopping on the 412 bus from there.
Use this app that shows you where to park
Parking downtown can be super pricey — if you're planning on heading to an event in the city anytime soon, skip the pay parking options close to the stadium or arena.
One Reddit user mentioned that there is an app that will find parking places a few blocks away from the event — for a cheaper price.