5 TikToks That Show The Pain Of Grocery Shopping In Vancouver Right Now & The Prices Are Wild
It's no secret, grocery prices have gone up across Canada over the past few months and now, TikTok is here to show off just how bad it has gotten in Vancouver.
If you've noticed some seriously concerning price tags on food items you're not alone. Inflation is real and clearly, a lot of people's wallets are hurting because of it.
Here are five TikToks that show the sad reality of rising grocery prices in Vancouver.
A single grocery item can cost you double digits
While pasta is usually a pretty cheap meal option, you might end up dropping some serious cash on it now. In this TikTok, you can see a jar of pasta sauce going for $12.99 and a single stick of butter costs $9.79.
"Cries in Vancouver grocery prices," the TikToker said in the video caption.
@itssydneychloe
Cries in Vancouver grocery prices 🥲 #vancouver #vancouvelife #inthiseconomy #groceryshopping #groceryhaul #fyp
The prices will make you think twice about what you're buying
One TikTok poked fun at how wild the food prices are getting. A lot of people in the city can relate to taking one look at the price tag and putting it back on the shelf.
"It's organic peppers for 7.99/lb that get to me every time," the TikToker said.
@olesiaguts
It’s organic peppers for 7.99/lb that get to me every time #groceryprices #holisticchef #vancouvernutritionist
Grocery store "deals" are a joke
Another TikToker took a look at some grocery store flyers in Vancouver and noticed the sales aren't really much of a deal.
"A piece of corn is almost a dollar each," the TikToker said.
"This cauliflower is $4.50 for one," she added.
@imgracehui
Is it even a sale at this point ?!?!? #inflation #inflation2022 #groceryshopping #grocerypricetoohigh #groceryprices #vancouver
The monthly budget has gone out the window
A TikToker posted how much she spends a month on food and more than half of her monthly bill is spent on it. "I had spent about $1,400 on food," said the TikToker.
The hefty monthly food bill was a combination of eating out and grocery shopping.
@dailykass
How much are you normally spending on food because it’s getting brutal out here 😩 #whatispendinamonth #vancouver #spendingmoneyidonthave #personalfinance #canadianinflation
Groceries aren't the only thing
Not only have grocery prices risen, but according to this TikToker, housing, gas and childcare are expensive too.
@uniongospelmission
Living in Vancouver is incredibly expensive, which is a big contributing factor to the rise in homelessness and poverty. Our non-profit is dedicated to supporting individuals and families in Vancouver and helping them amidst rising costs and record-breaking inflation. #vancouver #endhomelessness #nonprofit #vancity #yvr #britishcolumbia
With the cost of groceries in Vancouver, it might be helpful to pick up a few ticks and tricks on how to save some cash the next time you hit up the store.