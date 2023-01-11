A Vancouver TikToker Shared Money-Saving Grocery Hacks & Here's What $112 Can Get You
The cost of lettuce was still rough.
With grocery prices on the rise, many Canadians are on the hunt for the best deals in their city, and once again, TikTok provided.
Chelsea, a Vancouver TikToker who specializes in lifestyle and money-saving content, posted a video with some tips that could help you cut down on grocery costs.
In the video, Chelsea said that she splits her groceries with her boyfriend. Though that's certainly helpful, you don't need a partner to save money on essentials.
The TikToker named No Frills as the spot where she shops for most of her groceries. As the slogan goes, it "won't be beat."
Even so, one commenter said, "I wish No Frills had better produce 😅"
Chelsea replied that she usually gets her fruits and veg from Nesters, so you might want to keep an eye out for specials there. Flyer deals and in-store discounts can often be the key to staying within that monthly budget.
Remember: No Frills does price match. One commenter suggests using the app Flipp; "it shows you all the places with sales," they wrote.
To make the most out of her shopping trips, Chelsea brings along a PC Optimum Card and PC Mastercard to rack up those points.
In total, the TikToker spent $112.81 — and it yielded quite the haul of 24 items.
The most impressive find Chelsea scored was a club pack of chicken drumsticks for just $4.53. In this economy? Yes, please.
The most painful purchase was, unsurprisingly, a head of lettuce — which cost more than the whole pack of chicken. It set her back $5.
It pays to be frugal. Unless you really like eating lettuce.