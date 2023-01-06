The Cost Of Living In Vancouver Is So High & Here's What's Getting More Expensive In 2023
It's not just chicken that's getting expensive.
Whether it's a BC Ferries ticket or a pack of chicken breast, there's a hefty price tag that comes with living in Vancouver.
In 2022, Vancouver saw the highest increase in living wage ever recorded in the city, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives — and 2023 prices will offer no reprieve to Canadians on a budget.
If you're currently setting out a budget for the coming year, here are some things you can expect to pay extra for in Vancouver.
What's the new shopping bag fee in Vancouver?
Delighted cheers of "Happy New Year" ripped through midnight on January 1, welcoming in 2023 — and with it, an increase in shopping bag fees in Vancouver.
The cost of a paper bag has gone up 10 cents, and it'll now run you a quarter to grab one at the check-out counter. Additionally, the cost of a reusable bag has gone up from $1 to $2. Remember to pack a tote (and maybe an extra tote bag inside your tote bag) before heading out to Safeway.
How much will groceries go up?
Of course, it's not just the bags that will cost you. You've probably noticed that your grocery bill isn't what it used to be, and Canada’s Food Price Report is squashing any hopes of your meal-prep staples getting any cheaper this year.
You can expect the cost of your grocery runs to get up to seven percent higher, and vegetables are anticipated to see a whopping increase of six to eight percent.
What's the maximum a landlord can increase rent?
The maximum amount a landlord can raise your rent by in 2023 is 2%, so be prepared for a slight bump in the coming year.
If you're in the market for new digs, you may want to hold off for a little if you're able to. According to liv.rent's Metro Vancouver Rent Report "the average rent for an unfurnished, one-bedroom unit in Metro Vancouver has increased by $430" since last year.
How much has BC Hydro gone up?
Last year, Vancouverites enjoyed a little dip in their electricity bills, but BC Hydro rates are expected to increase by two percent this year.
You can cut down your energy consumption and save a buck or two by turning off lights, opting for energy-efficient appliances and unplugging anything that isn't in use. Avoid cranking up the heat unnecessarily, and remember: blankets and cozy sweaters are your friends.