BC's Living Wage Is Revealed & This Is How Much You Need To Be Earning For A Basic Life

B.C. really does stand for Bring Cash. 💸

Ian Whitworth | Dreamstime, Wutthichai Luemuang | Dreamstime

The living wage in B.C. just went up and if you live in Metro Vancouver, it's now $5 more than the rest of the province.

Metro Vancouver's living wage is at $20.52 per hour, which is way higher than the B.C. minimum wage of $15.20 — that's the equivalent of $37,346 annual salary.

A report from Living Wage for Families B.C. found the living wage by calculating the hourly amount that each of two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses.

Anastasia French, Living Wage for Families BC organizer, said that "the reality is that a number of families across B.C. earn less than a living wage and struggle to make ends meet with the rising cost of living, especially the cost of housing."

The wage is based on what it takes to cover basic things like rent, food, child care and transportation.

Family expenses like these in Metro Vancouver and Victoria rose by 7% and 6.8% respectively, the report said, which is more than the rate of general inflation (4.7%) over the same time span.

The annual report provided the living wage amount for 14 communities in B.C.

Living Wage for Families BC

According to the findings of this report, in Metro Vancouver, two parents working full-time are going to have to make at least $5.32 over the hourly minimum wage just to live a basic lifestyle.

The report said that they estimate a 7% rise in the cost of living in Metro Vancouver since 2019. Housing alone rose by 8.6% in the last two years.

Ontario's New Minimum Wage Of $15/hr Still Won't Be Enough To Cover Basic Living Costs

The new minimum wage is set to come into effect in January 2022.

@fordnationdougford | Instagram, Endostock | Dreamstime

Ontario may be raising the minimum wage, but it's still not enough to meet the basic cost of living.

The Ontario government announced in a press release on November 2 that they will "introduce legislation that, if passed, would raise the general minimum wage from $14.35 to $15.00 per hour effective January 1, 2022."

Higher Prices For Goods & Gas Are Affecting Canadians More Than Housing Costs, Survey Says

Could grocery shopping get just as stressful as house hunting? 😬

Greta Hoffman | Pexels, Erik Mclean | Unsplash

A new Leger poll has determined that higher prices in Canada are the biggest economic nuisance in the lives of Canadians, more so than any staff shortages or supply issues.

Of the 1,512 Canadians who answered the poll, 56% said that the higher cost of goods and gas are affecting them the most when it comes to how they're spending their money.

Canada's Inflation Rate Hit An 18-Year High In September & Here's What's Costing The Most

Gas prices are going through the roof! 📈

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

If it feels like 2003 again, it might be because MuchMusic has made a return or because the inflation rate in Canada is skyrocketing again.

Statistics Canada's latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicates that inflation soared to 4.4% in September 2021, the fastest pace since all the way back in February 2003, and it's mainly down to a few key items getting way more expensive.

Here's How Much It Costs To Actually Live Comfortably In Toronto

None of this food & shelter bs.
distored.lens

A new study by a Wellesley Institute employee put minimum wage on blast. Nishi Kumar wanted to see how much it actually costs to live in Toronto, food and shelter aside. Many studies focus on the bare bones of living - essentially just rent and groceries - but as well all know, life has many expenses. 

Kumar based her study on how much a person needs in order to 'thrive' in Toronto - not simply survive. She defines thriving as a "higher standard of living that promotes good health today and in the future." So just to clarify, this definition of thriving doesn't include 8-course dinners or extravagant purchases, but components that make a satisfying and enjoyable lifestyle. 

