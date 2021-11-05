Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Vancouver
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
canadian housing market

A New Real Estate Law In BC Will Allow Homebuyers To Back Out & Use A 'Cooling Off' Period

The "cooling off period" is coming in spring.

A New Real Estate Law In BC Will Allow Homebuyers To Back Out & Use A 'Cooling Off' Period
Feverpitched | Dreamstime

Homebuyers in B.C. will soon be able to back out of their home purchase with no, or very few, consequences under a new law being introduced.

The government said in a press release that it plans to introduce a cooling-off period by spring 2022 for home purchases across the province, similar to the seven-day cooling-off option already in place for pre-construction sales of condos.

Minister of Finance Selina Robinson said the goal of this is "to ensure that British Columbians are protected when buying and selling homes – one of the most important financial transactions of their lives."

With heightened real estate market activity, buying a home in B.C. is incredibly expensive and a huge decision, so changing your mind might be a nice luxury to have.

The province said that the BC Financial Services Authority has been asked to consult with real estate industry experts to "review other potential consumer protection measures."

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Vancouver's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

The 5 Cheapest Cities To Live In BC & How Much You Need To Earn To Have A Basic Life

Spoiler alert: Vancouver is not one of them.

Lajos Sidlovszky | Dreamstime, Darryl Brooks | Dreamstime

B.C. is a stunning place to live, with lots to do and amazing people, but it's also incredibly expensive. There are a few places you can live in the province and still manage to save some money though.

B.C.'s living wage was just revealed in a report from Living Wage for Families B.C., and for some cities—like Vancouver—it's super high.

Keep Reading Show less

This House In BC Comes With 4 Cabins & It's Still Cheaper Than Buying A Condo In Vancouver

New business idea? 💡

Land Quest Realty Corp.

Vancouver housing prices are something everyone knows all too well, and most likely are getting tired of.

If you're sick of the city prices, then moving to a semi-remote cabin in the woods might sound pretty tempting — especially if you can get two acres of land, a house and FOUR cabins all for the price of a tiny condo in Vancouver.

Keep Reading Show less

$340K Buys A Home Outright In These Provinces & It's Only An Average Down Payment Gift In BC

The average gift from mom and dad in Vancouver is huge. 🏠

Ekaterina Staats | Dreamstime, Eberdova | Dreamstime

Parents are gifting their kids huge sums of money to get a home in Vancouver — money that would be enough to buy a house outright in other provinces.

According to a CIBC report, around $10 billion was gifted for home buying over the past year across Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

First-Time Toronto Homebuyers Are Getting $130K From Their Parents To Afford Down Payments

Adulting is too expensive to do alone.

Jason Paris | Flickr

First-time Toronto home buyers are asking their parents for more than a little help when it comes to owning property, and with the real estate market the way it is, it's hard to blame them.

According to a new report by CIBC, on average, Torontonians were gifted over $130,000 to put towards their city-based starter homes during the first three quarters of 2021.

Keep Reading Show less