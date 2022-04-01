This Private Island Is For Sale In BC & It's Cheaper Than The Average Home In Vancouver
"Build your own backcountry kingdom."
If you're considering buying a house in Vancouver right now, you might want to re-think what you could use that money for.
This private island that's for sale in B.C. is listed for $319,000, and it's actually cheaper than a home in the city — and you'll literally have no neighbours.
The average home in Vancouver goes for $497,407, according to Zillow, so you would actually be saving money if you bought this island instead of a house there.
The island is in the Nation Lakes and doesn't have any buildings on it, so you can build the house of your dreams on 62 acres of land.
Private island for sale in B.C.LandQuest
The listing said it's a cheap opportunity to "build your own backcountry kingdom," which honestly sounds super cool.
The island is just north of Fort St. James, the listing added, which is a beautiful area full of nature.
There are lots of little islands around the area, so you aren't completely isolated.
Plus, the island is actually only 500 feet from the shore, which means there is easy access to essentials.
The listing added that there is no zoning on the island, which means you can build whatever you like. You could even turn it into a stunning resort on the water!
If you want to keep it all to yourself though, there is a ton of activities. Anyone who bought the island could spend days exploring, fishing, and hunting.
Also, how cool would it be to own an island?
Nation Lakes Private Island
Private island for sale in B.C.
Price: $319,000
Address: Rural Fort St. James, BC