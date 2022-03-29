Editions

bc house for sale

This Land For Sale In BC Is Right On A Stunning Sandy Beach & It Looks Like The Caribbean

The beach could be your backyard!

Vancouver Editor
Side view of a beachside in B.C.. Right: Aerial view of a beachside in B.C..

Jason and Jamie Zroback | LandQuest

Sipping piña coladas on a white sand beach could be your new everyday reality if you owned this piece of land that has come on the market in The Left Coast.

It's actually located in an area called Sunshine Coast — as if it could sound anymore like a paradise.

The listing for the property even said that it is "fronting on one of the best sandy beaches," in the popular area.

The photos could have been taken right out of a tropical island travel pamphlet — with sparkling blue ocean and a beach that makes you want to lay out all day in the sun.

Paradise comes at a hefty price though — $12.9 million to be exact.

A beach on the property for sale in B.C.

With that money you would be getting 184 acres of property with over 4,000 feet of it on the ocean.

Indeed, there is a lot of room to build your dream beach house here.

The property for sale in B.C.

The listing said that the area is known as a hot spot in B.C. for people to move "for a better quality of life and to live, work and play in a vibrant diversified community surrounded by world-class natural amenities."

If you're craving a break from city life, this place would be like a never-ending vacation.

Some of the property is along Mahood’s Beach, which is stunning.

However, it means that you'll have to share the beach with others.

In the off-season, you can probably get the beach to yourself — most of the time — and embrace that beautiful nature. Imagine getting to enjoy a beach sunset steps away from your home every night.

A beach on the property for sale in B.C.

You could even build a business here, and make some money off of the purchase.

184 Acre Oceanfront Development Site

A pile of wood on the beach of the property for sale in B.C..

A pile of wood on the beach of the property for sale in B.C..

Jason and Jamie Zroback | LandQuest

Price: $12,900,000

Address: Powell River, BC

Listing

