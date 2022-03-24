If You Love Netflix's 'Selling Sunset' You'll Be Obsessed With This $15M House For Sale In BC
There's a stunning pool and eight bedrooms!
If Netflix'sSelling Sunset was set in Vancouver, B.C., this house that's currently on the market would totally be on the show.
You can just envision Christine Quinn strolling through this $15 million house, showing it off to a celebrity client.
Honestly, it's not that big of a stretch either. Not only is Vancouver real estate super expensive like L.A. — there are a ton of actors and celebrities who come to the city for filming.
If there was a B.C. version of The Hollywood Hills it would definitely be the Vancouver West neighbourhood, which is filled with stunning mansions.
This $15 million spot for sale fits right in. According to the listing, it has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a home theatre, and an indoor/outdoor pool.
The neighbourhood is full of great schools, cool restaurants, and even a few golf courses.
House for sale in B.C. exterior.
The inside of the house is equally as stunning as the outside.
Every detail screams luxury.
House for sale in B.C. interior.
The real selling point of the home though is the indoor/outdoor pool, which can be used in all seasons.
House for sale in B.C. pool.
Right beside the pool is 1,962 square feet of patio space, which looks like the ideal spot to relax with family and friends.
House for sale in B.C. exterior.
The kitchen is super modern, and cozy with a fireplace.
House for sale in B.C. interior.
The whole house is super spacious and open — plus, they have a massive wine rack.
House for sale in B.C. interior.
The bathroom is out of this world, with the most beautiful bathtub.
House for sale in B.C. bathroom.
The bedrooms are all large and, because there are six, you'll have lots of room for guests.
House for sale in B.C. bedroom.
The backyard has lots of space and a beautifully manicured lawn.
House for sale in B.C. backyard.
If you lived here you probably wouldn't ever want to leave.
2958 W 45th Avenue
House for sale in B.C. interior.
Sotheby's International Realty
Price: $15,086,604
Address: 2958 W 45th Ave., Vancouver, BC