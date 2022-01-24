People Are Sharing Celebrity Run-In Stories & It Includes A Date With Ryan Reynolds' Mom
Someone also got Cole Sprouse's delivery order!
People are sharing some of the best celebrity run-in stories they've had in Vancouver, B.C., and there are so many good ones.
It's no secret that B.C. is home to the filming of some epic shows and movies — including hits like Riverdale, Virgin River, and even Twilight. This draws in a very elite crowd, that are often spotted walking down the streets of Vancouver.
Sometimes you'll just spot a famous face while strolling around, but other times it will be a hilarious interaction that you can share for years to come.
Hearing the stories gives a bit of insight into celebrities' real personalities, which is so fun.
On this Reddit thread, people are giving up all the gossip on where they saw celebrities, and what they were like. Who knows, if you live in the city you might have a story of your own to add to the thread!
Apparently, Cole Sprouse loves some A&W.
Elijah Wood is known for his role in Lord Of The Rings and apparently does not have a sense of humour.
Stanley Park brings in everyone, including the iconic star from Marley & Me, Wedding Crashers, and the Loki show!
Seeing John Cena next to me at the gym would make me feel weak AF — I mean have you seen him?
The Riverdale cast is all beloved regulars in Vancouver, but people still are wowed when they see them!
Any connection to Ryan Reynolds is something to brag about — even if it is that your friend's uncle is dating his mom.
The real question is: Was JLo with him?
Would we expect anything less from Miley?
It seems like The Rock is just as impressive in person as on the screen!
One user said: "Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) when I worked at a private gym. Met Keanu Reeves there too. Both nice guys, not high maintenance at all. The Rock has insane charisma; it was very difficult as a woman to stay composed around him, LOL. He is very charming and extremely handsome. Prior to meeting him I didn’t think he was that attractive honestly, but he is. Very powerful aura. Sounds like a cliché but he truly has that magnetic 'it factor.'"