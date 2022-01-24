Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ryan reynolds

People Are Sharing Celebrity Run-In Stories & It Includes A Date With Ryan Reynolds' Mom

Someone also got Cole Sprouse's delivery order!

Vancouver Editor
People Are Sharing Celebrity Run-In Stories & It Includes A Date With Ryan Reynolds' Mom
@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @therock | Instagram

People are sharing some of the best celebrity run-in stories they've had in Vancouver, B.C., and there are so many good ones.

It's no secret that B.C. is home to the filming of some epic shows and movies — including hits like Riverdale, Virgin River, and even Twilight. This draws in a very elite crowd, that are often spotted walking down the streets of Vancouver.

Sometimes you'll just spot a famous face while strolling around, but other times it will be a hilarious interaction that you can share for years to come.

Hearing the stories gives a bit of insight into celebrities' real personalities, which is so fun.

On this Reddit thread, people are giving up all the gossip on where they saw celebrities, and what they were like. Who knows, if you live in the city you might have a story of your own to add to the thread!

Apparently, Cole Sprouse loves some A&W.

from vancouver

Elijah Wood is known for his role in Lord Of The Rings and apparently does not have a sense of humour.

from vancouver

Stanley Park brings in everyone, including the iconic star from Marley & Me, Wedding Crashers, and the Loki show!

from vancouver

Seeing John Cena next to me at the gym would make me feel weak AF — I mean have you seen him?

from vancouver

The Riverdale cast is all beloved regulars in Vancouver, but people still are wowed when they see them!

from vancouver

Any connection to Ryan Reynolds is something to brag about — even if it is that your friend's uncle is dating his mom.

from vancouver

The real question is: Was JLo with him?

from vancouver

Would we expect anything less from Miley?

from vancouver

It seems like The Rock is just as impressive in person as on the screen!

One user said: "Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) when I worked at a private gym. Met Keanu Reeves there too. Both nice guys, not high maintenance at all. The Rock has insane charisma; it was very difficult as a woman to stay composed around him, LOL. He is very charming and extremely handsome. Prior to meeting him I didn’t think he was that attractive honestly, but he is. Very powerful aura. Sounds like a cliché but he truly has that magnetic 'it factor.'"

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

filming in canada

KJ Apa Is In Vancouver & There Is So Much Filming Happening In The City Right Now

Keep your eyes peeled for the Riverdale cast! 👀

@kjapa | Instagram

There are so many shows and movies filming in Vancouver, B.C. right now and some major celebrities are here with them.

If you're walking down the street and spot KJ Apa, it wasn't just your imagination — even he's in town right now!

Keep Reading Show less

Elmo Versus A Pet Rock Is The First Big Feud Of 2022 & Even Dwayne Johnson Is Taking A Side

"How is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo!"

sesamestreet | Twitter, @therock | Instagram

Rocks can't eat cookies, but The Rock can eat so, so many of them.

An old 2004 Sesame Street episode has resurfaced and become the epic beef we didn't know we needed in 2022, with millions of people taking sides in Elmo's feud with a pet rock named Rocco.

Keep Reading Show less
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Shared A Meme About The Last Two Years & It Of Course Featured A Car Crash

It sums everything up pretty perfectly, tbh.

@skydance | Instagram

It's officially 2022, and Ryan Reynolds shared a meme to his Insta story about the last two years that feels all too relatable.

The Canadian actor appeared in a short video on the Skydance Instagram account where he nonchalantly leans against a wall while all kinds of shenanigans are happening in the background.

Keep Reading Show less
ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Just Shared A Heartbreaking Tribute To Betty White After Her Death At 99

"We'll miss you, Betty," he wrote 😢

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds put into words what many others were feeling on Friday, with a touching Instagram tribute to the great Betty White after her death.

“The world looks different now,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram, shortly after news broke that White had died at the age of 99.

Keep Reading Show less