Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Showed Vancouver Love After It Got Ranked One Of Best Cities For Filmmakers

Vancouver takes first place, in his heart. ❤️

Vancouver Editor
Ryan Reynolds Showed Vancouver Love After It Got Ranked One Of Best Cities For Filmmakers
@vancityreynolds | Instagram

Ryan Reynolds never fails to show Vancouver, B.C. some love, and now he has let us know that the city is has first place in his heart!

Vancouver was recently ranked number six on a list of the best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2022, by MovieMaker Magazine, but Reynolds thinks it deserves a number one spot too.

There are so many amazing series and films filmed in Vancouver, so it's no surprise that it made the list. A ton of celebrities can be seen roaming around the city, prepping for their big roles.

The magazine's website said that Vancouver made the list because it's "a great place to make a living as a filmmaker, or to learn the craft by attending one of 17 film schools in the area."

It also shouted out some of the local celebrities, including Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Ryan Reynolds received no mention though — which is kind of hilarious.

The website also quoted Goldberg describing the city as "surrounded by water on three sides, with mountain views and lots of green to balance out the skyscrapers and cement."

He also said that "when you’re not busy working, you can get busy living a very fulfilling life, loaded with culture and adventure."

Reynolds didn't seem to agree with the sixth place ranking though, taking to social media to give the city some more love.

He shared an article about the ranking on his Instagram story and wrote that the city is "Number 1" in his heart. He used a red heart emoji to make his point.

@vancityreynolds | Instagram

It's so cute to see Reynolds showing the world the ranking that his hometown deserves!

