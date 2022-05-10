I Tried Ryan Reynolds' Favourite Restaurant In The World & I Was Honestly Confused At First
Not what I was expecting!
Ryan Reynolds recently shouted out his favourite restaurant in the entire world, and it's actually a Greek place in his hometown of Vancouver, B.C.
After watching the Netflix interview where he talked about the restaurant, called Minerva's, I looked it up right away. After all, I live in Vancouver, so why not go and try to spot Reynolds at his favourite place?
Honestly, I was kind of confused when I first saw its website and social media. Although you can never go wrong with Greek food, it looked like your typical family restaurant — not a fancy place for a famous celeb to bring Blake Lively as his date.
My curiosity grew even more. I thought to myself: "What the hell makes this place so good, that Ryan Reynolds gave it a shoutout on Netflix?!"
"It's a Greek restaurant, it's incredible," he told Netflix in the interview.
After hearing him rave about the restaurant, I knew I had to go and investigate what the heck makes Minerva's the best in the world.
Trying to get a reservation
I'm not sure if this was just a "me thing," but I could not get ahold of this place!
I called three times to get a reservation and either couldn't get through or was put on a neverending hold. This was kind of comforting actually because it was a sign that it was super busy — meaning it must be good.
Finally, on the fourth time, I scored a reservation and my journey was officially started.
The atmosphere
Walking in Minerva's was kind of exactly what I expected from the website. It was a cozy feel, with a family atmosphere.
Outside of Minerva's.Morgan Leet | Narcity
It felt like a classic family outing destination, which was actually really nice.
Although it was not the fancy place I'd imagine Reynolds – it was already winning me over.
The service
Once our server came to the table, I really started to really get why Reynolds loved this place.
Our waitress was a very sweet woman who went above and beyond to make us feel comfortable.
Menu at Minerva's.Morgan Leet | Narcity
You could tell it was a tight-knit team at the restaurant who prided themselves on the food and drinks.
The food
Like I said — Greek food rarely fails me, and this was no exception.
I ordered a Greek-style pizza, my friend ordered the lasagna, and my partner ordered the lamb.
Morgan Leet eating at Minerva's.Morgan Leet | Narcity
All of us enjoyed our meals, and how huge the portions were. Plus, my leftovers tasted great the next day for lunch.
It wasn't hands-down the best Greek food I've ever had, but it was definitely tasty. Between that, the cute atmosphere, and the friendly service — I would go back for sure.
I get it now
There is no question that this is a great choice if you're looking for a classic Greek meal — and are super hungry.
It's not fine-dining or super modern decor-wise, but it has a certain charm that's undeniable.
Morgan Leet outside of Minerva's.Morgan Leet | Narcity
My guess? This place brings back some major childhood nostalgia for Reynolds that he wanted to share with the world.