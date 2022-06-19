I Tried One Of Blake Lively's Favourite Things In The World & Understand The Hype
Blake Lively knows best! 🍦
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have both been very open about which places in Vancouver they love to dine at. It just so happens that one of Lively's favourite things in the entire world is actually served up in the city — and I had to give it a try to see what all the hype was about.
On one of her past visits to Vancouver, Lively hit up many of her favourite places. She shared a post on her Instagram stories saying:: "4 of my favorite things in the world come from Vancouver..."
It also had a little joke geared towards her husband, Reynolds.
Blake Lively's Instagram story shouting out four Vancouver favourite food spots with photos of each dish.@blakelively | Instagram
Rain or Shine Ice Cream was one of the spots that made it on Lively's list. So, naturally, I stopped by the ice cream shop that was spoken so highly about.
Ice cream flavours you can order
It was quite hard to decide on a flavour because the shop has so many. There are classic flavours, seasonal flavours, milkshakes, ice cream sundaes and even ice cream tacos on Tuesdays.
In the end, I decided to try out two flavours because I couldn't pick just one. I picked a single scoop waffle cone in one of the seasonal flavours, strawberry rhubarb pie and also a pint of classic vanilla.
Ashley Harris taking a selfie with a pint of ice cream.Ashley Harris | Narcity
The seasonal flavoured cone was amazing!
It was easy to taste all the strawberry flavours and not so much the rhubarb — which I was actually happy about. Plus, there were actual chunks of pie pieces in the ice cream which made for a pleasant surprise.
An ice cream cone.Ashley Harris | Narcity
As for the classic vanilla ice cream pint, well — you can't go wrong with it. It's such a creamy and delicious ice cream that made for the perfect dessert treat at the end of the day.
The ice cream shop's interior
The shop itself is super cute. The walls are covered in adorable ice cream cone wallpaper and there is a very unique ice cream cow-unicorn type statue that will catch your eye as soon as you walk into the shop.
Ice cream cow-unicorn statue.Ashley Harris | Narcity
There isn't much seating in the ice cream shop itself — just a couple of benches and one table. I guess the whole point is to have people coming and going as quickly as possible because I could only imagine how busy this place would get in the summertime.
It all makes sense now
I get why this is one of Blake Lively's favourite places in the entire world. To be honest, it's now one of mine too. The ice cream is so good and refreshing it's hard not to love it.
Rain or Shine Ice Cream
Price: 💸💸
Address: 3382 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Rain or Shine Ice Cream has some seriously delicious flavours and it's the ultimate spot to check out for your next dessert treat.