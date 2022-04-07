Blake Lively's 4 Favourite Places In The World Are All In Vancouver & Here's Where to Go
@vancityreynolds clearly showed her around his hometown. ❤️
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have proven that they love to visit Reynold's hometown of Vancouver, B.C.
Lively has even said that some of her favourite spots in the entire world are in the city, and you can go and check them all out.
With Reynolds' frequent hometown visits shooting new films like The Adam Project — it's no surprise that some of Lively's favourite spots would start to form in the city of Vancouver.
On one of her visits in the past, Lively shared a post to her Instagram stories revealing her four favourite things in the entire world.
In the story post, she said: "4 of my favorite things in the world come from Vancouver..."
Lively shouted out and tagged these Vancouver food spots which included some well-known locations and some hidden gems.
Blake Lively's Instagram story shouting out four Vancouver favourite food spots with photos of each dish.@blakelively | Instagram
Unfortunately, Reynolds did not make the list as one of her favourite things in the world — which she also pokes fun at in the post.
With three delicious dessert spots for baked goods, donuts, ice cream and one tasty Italian restaurant — it'll be hard to disagree with her drool-worthy choices.
If you haven't been to any of these spots yet, you may want to check them out now — considering the fact that these are Lively's favourites in the entire world.
It's the perfect excuse to try out a new place and maybe even discover why they are her favourites.
Here's where to go if you want to hit up all of Lively's picks this weekend.
A La Mode Pie Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1689 Johnston St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This pie shop located in Vancouver has a stunning selection of sweet or savoury pies and baked goods. It'll be the perfect dish to bring to any family gathering for dessert. Plus, you can mention it is one of Lively's favourite spots.
Rain or Shine Ice Cream
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1926 W 4th Ave., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Rain or Shine Ice Cream shop serves delicious ice cream flavours of all sorts. They have some staple regular flavours like vanilla or chocolate and also offer unique seasonal flavours.
Cartems Donuts
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2190 Main St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Cartems donuts are all made from scratch and look extremely satisfying. The mouthwatering spot deserves its place of Lively's list.
Ask for Luigi
Price: 💸💸💸
Address: 305 Alexander St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you constantly crave pasta — you will love this spot. This restaurant is known for its delicious fresh hand-made pasta in its intimate Italian-inspired setting.