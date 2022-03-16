Editions

the adam project

4 Vancouver Landmarks You Probably Didn't Expect To See In Netflix's 'The Adam Project'

It really showed off Ryan Reynolds' hometown!

Ryan Reynolds in 'The Adam Project'. Right: Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell in 'The Adam Project'

Netflix | Handout

The new Netflix movie, The Adam Project, has already been a hit, especially with people In Vancouver who can recognize their home while watching.

The heartwarming film, which follows the journey of Adam, played by Ryan Reynolds, travelling back in time to meet his younger self also has a ton of iconic Vancouver landmarks throughout it.

These landmarks scream Vancouver, and anyone who has visited the city will recognize them right away.

It's known to be a hotspot for filming, but sometimes movies will try to hide the fact it's filmed in the city. There was no hiding it in The Adam Project though — and it's super fun to see places you can easily recognize on the screen.

It's putting the city on the map, because as of March 13 Netflix announced that The Adam Project had experienced one of its most successful debut weeks, gaining 92.4 million hours of viewing time.

The Netflix In Your Neighbourhood map actually shows all of the places the popular movie was filmed, and it's all over B.C. You can check out exactly where the celebrity cast — including Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, and Mark Ruffalo — was working.

These four landmarks stand out among the locations, as being super recognizable in the film.

H.R. MacMillian Space Centre

Mark Ruffalo acting in 'The Adam Project'

The Adam Project | Netflix

This astronomy museum in Vanier Park is a super popular spot for families to visit. They have cool exhibits and public events.

The interior of it was used as Adam's dad's — played by Mark Ruffalo — classroom.

UBC

Mark Ruffalo, Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell acting in 'The Adam Project'

The Adam Project | Netflix

The University of British Columbia has a beautiful campus. Students there will be super excited when they watch The Adam Project, because it's the setting the the outside of the university where Mark Ruffalo's character teaches at.

The two versions of Adam and their dad stroll through the stunning campus together.

Vancouver Convention Centre

A screenshot from 'The Adam Project' of the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The Adam Project | Netflix

This is one of Canada's largest convention centres and is a popular area for tourists to visit. Many events are hosted inside and outside of the centre.

It's right on the water too, so the view is stunning.

It looks a bit different in the movie — because of the CGI — but it's used as the location for Sorian Technology, which is the company that created time travel.

The Blarney Stone

Jennifer Garner and Ryan Reynolds acting in 'The Adam Project'

The Adam Project | Netflix

If you live in the Gastown neighbourhood, you've probably been to this classic Irish Pub and loved it. They have trivia nights, live music, and beer.

In the film, the future version of Adam meets his mom there, who is played by Jennifer Garner.

