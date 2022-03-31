6 Movies & TV Shows That Are Filming In BC This April
Hollywood of the North is back at it again!
Vancouver is called Hollywood North for a reason, and the amount of shows filming in the area this month proves it.
You might be able to spot your favourite celebrities in B.C. filming throughout the month. At the very least when the new show or movie comes out, you can watch out for locations you recognize on the screen.
There have been some iconic productions filmed in the province, and it seems like they keep on getting better.
Here are some amazing shows and movies being filmed in B.C. this April.
Prom Pact
\u2066@WhatsFilming\u2069 \u2066@yvrshoots\u2069 The Disney + movie Prom Pact has been filming at Terry Fox Secondary School all Spring Break and is still continuing to film. I took this photo this morning.pic.twitter.com/hvH2TrqVtB— Elaine (@Elaine) 1648565861
The new romantic comedy was seen shooting at Terry Fox Secondary recently.
Of course, the new film Prom Pact is currently in production but it is set to be aired on Disney Plus eventually. Well-known Disney channel actress, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, will be featured in the new movie.
Riverdale
Season six is currently being filmed in Vancouver, B.C.
If you live in Vancouver, you know that this is no surprise because Riverdale has been filming all of its seasons in B.C. Plus, you might even get to see one of the main characters, Archie, performing around Vancouver with his new band!
Early Edition
CBS pilot Early Edition is filming at Fisherman's Wharf near Granville Island today & tomorrow.\nThanks @juliasciencehttps://twitter.com/juliasscience/status/1508535226972008448\u00a0\u2026— YVRShoots (@YVRShoots) 1648652823
An Early Edition pilot is being filmed near Granville Island for a reboot of the original series.
English actress, Alice Eve, will be the main character in this show. She is previously known for starring in: She's Out of My League, Men in Black 3, and Star Trek Into Darkness.
Chesapeake Shores
#Chessies:\nHallmark Channel officially announced a sixth season of #ChesapeakeShores today.\nBut the new season, now filming on Vancouver Island, will be the last.http://hollywoodnorthbuzz.com/2022/03/chesapeake-shores-starts-filming-season-6-on-vancouver-island.html\u00a0\u2026— YVRShoots (@YVRShoots) 1648577232
The last season of a Hallmark channel favourite drama series will be filmed on Vancouver Island throughout April.
Actor Jesse Metcalfe, who is well known for being on the iconic show Desperate Housewives, will also be featured in this series as a main character.
The Flash
Season eight of the beloved superhero series is being filmed in Vancouver, B.C. The main character actor of the whole series, Grant Gustin, has also previously starred in Glee.
Snowpiercer
#Snowpiercer season 4 starts filming in Vancouver ahead of season 3 finale on TNT tonight (on Netflix outside the U.S. tomorrow)\nDoes New Eden exist?http://hollywoodnorthbuzz.com/2022/03/snowpiercer-season-4-starts-filming-in-vancouver-ahead-of-season-3-finale.html\u00a0\u2026— YVRShoots (@YVRShoots) 1648487156
Snowpiercer is all about a frozen world caused by humans where people are then forced to live on a train with a lot of drama.
The fourth season is being filmed in Vancouver and the cast will include the famous, Clark Gregg — who has been featured in so many huge films including, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers and Captain Marvel.