Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
the adam project

7 Moments In 'The Adam Project' That Only People From Vancouver Can Truly Relate To

This movie is like an ode to Ryan Reynolds' home.

​Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana embrace each other. Right: Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell looking up.

Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana embrace each other. Right: Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell looking up.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

The new Netflix movie, called The Adam Project, puts life in Vancouver on display in the best way possible.

The hilarious and action-packed film starring Ryan Reynolds was filmed all over B.C. and is super relatable for anyone who is from there.

Reynolds clearly wanted to show off his hometown of Vancouver and succeeded. If you grew up in the province, watching the movie is that much more heartwarming.

It actually is about Reynolds' character, who is named Adam, travelling from the future and meeting his younger self. Since it's filmed where Reynolds had his childhood, it feels like we get a glimpse into how he grew up.

There are some things that only Vancouverites watching The Adam Project will truly relate to and appreciate, the way Reynolds intended.

There were flannel shirts everywhere

Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell acting in 'The Adam Project'.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

Seriously — plaid is such a Canadian thing. Especially on the West Coast, whether it be in the city of Vancouver or on the outskirts, you will probably see a few people rocking the plaid style.

Strolling through a the UBC campus 

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, and Mark Ruffalo acting in 'The Adam Project'.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

Outside of where Mark Ruffalo's character is a professor, you will see the familiar University of British Columbia.

UBC is a popular university for Canadians to attend. Anyone from Vancouver would be able to spot this iconic school from a mile away.

Even if you are not a student, you have probably walked through campus on the way to Wreck Beach (also known as the nude beach).

Gloomy Vancouver weather

Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Zoe Saldana acting in 'The Adam Project'.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

You will notice many of the scenes in The Adam Project feature the classic Vancouver gloomy weather.

Nothing screams home for Reynolds like a rainy day!

Feeling like you're in another world an hour away from downtown

Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana acting in 'The Adam Project'.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

Some of the scenes were actually filmed at a lake in Maple Ridge, at Golden Ears Provincial Park. Anyone that is from Vancouver will know that escaping the city will make you feel like you've entered another world.

Suddenly you are surrounded by lush nature and it's totally surreal.

Walking through lush green forests 

Ryan Reynolds and Walker acting in 'The Adam Project'.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

A lot of the filming was done in Lynn Valley, in North Vancouver. There is no mistaking it when you see the massive trees and greenery.

The benefit of all the rain is that plants are beautiful and bright in B.C.

Going to The Blarney Stone for a drink 

Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner at The Blarney Stone.

The Adam Project | Netlfix

This is an Irish bar located in Vancouver, that many people in the area will recognize.

If you live in the Gastown neighbourhood you have probably grabbed a drink at this popular spot at some point.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...