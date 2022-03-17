7 Moments In 'The Adam Project' That Only People From Vancouver Can Truly Relate To
This movie is like an ode to Ryan Reynolds' home.
The new Netflix movie, called The Adam Project, puts life in Vancouver on display in the best way possible.
The hilarious and action-packed film starring Ryan Reynolds was filmed all over B.C. and is super relatable for anyone who is from there.
Reynolds clearly wanted to show off his hometown of Vancouver and succeeded. If you grew up in the province, watching the movie is that much more heartwarming.
It actually is about Reynolds' character, who is named Adam, travelling from the future and meeting his younger self. Since it's filmed where Reynolds had his childhood, it feels like we get a glimpse into how he grew up.
There are some things that only Vancouverites watching The Adam Project will truly relate to and appreciate, the way Reynolds intended.
There were flannel shirts everywhere
Ryan Reynolds and Walker Scobell acting in 'The Adam Project'.
Seriously — plaid is such a Canadian thing. Especially on the West Coast, whether it be in the city of Vancouver or on the outskirts, you will probably see a few people rocking the plaid style.
Strolling through a the UBC campus
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, and Mark Ruffalo acting in 'The Adam Project'.
Outside of where Mark Ruffalo's character is a professor, you will see the familiar University of British Columbia.
UBC is a popular university for Canadians to attend. Anyone from Vancouver would be able to spot this iconic school from a mile away.
Even if you are not a student, you have probably walked through campus on the way to Wreck Beach (also known as the nude beach).
Gloomy Vancouver weather
Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell and Zoe Saldana acting in 'The Adam Project'.
You will notice many of the scenes in The Adam Project feature the classic Vancouver gloomy weather.
Nothing screams home for Reynolds like a rainy day!
Feeling like you're in another world an hour away from downtown
Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana acting in 'The Adam Project'.
Some of the scenes were actually filmed at a lake in Maple Ridge, at Golden Ears Provincial Park. Anyone that is from Vancouver will know that escaping the city will make you feel like you've entered another world.
Suddenly you are surrounded by lush nature and it's totally surreal.
Walking through lush green forests
Ryan Reynolds and Walker acting in 'The Adam Project'.
A lot of the filming was done in Lynn Valley, in North Vancouver. There is no mistaking it when you see the massive trees and greenery.
The benefit of all the rain is that plants are beautiful and bright in B.C.
Going to The Blarney Stone for a drink
Ryan Reynolds and Jennifer Garner at The Blarney Stone.
This is an Irish bar located in Vancouver, that many people in the area will recognize.
If you live in the Gastown neighbourhood you have probably grabbed a drink at this popular spot at some point.