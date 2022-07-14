6 Netflix Shows & Movies Filmed In BC That You'll Want To Watch All Summer Long
These views are iconic! ⛰️
Vancouver has truly become the Hollywood of the North and so many Netflix movies and shows are here to prove it. Everything fromThe Adam Project to Maid has B.C. as the backdrop.
If you've been looking for a great new show to binge this summer, these ones will have you watching episode after episode.
So, kick back, relax and see how many places you can recognize in these shows and movies that were filmed around the West Coast province.
The Adam Project
Ryan Reynolds is from Vancouver, so it's no surprise when he chose to use some stunning spots all over B.C. for his newest movie, The Adam Project.
The movie was filmed at many iconic landmarks in Vancouver like UBC, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, Vancouver Aquarium and so many more.
Virgin River
Virgin River has been filmed in many different locations near Vancouver and Squamish. You can even eat at a restaurant in Squamish called The Watershed Grill, which is Jack’s Bar in the show.
To All the Boys
To All the Boys I've Loved Before, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and To All The Boys: Always And Forever were all filmed around Vancouver and the Fort Langley area of B.C.. You can spot some familiar locations like Brix & Mortar, The Vancouver Aquarium and Point Grey Secondary School throughout the movies.
Maid
Maid was filmed on Vancouver Island and features many familiar locations like Fernwood Square, The Guild, and The Duke Saloon — just to name a few.
The scenery in the show is breathtaking, and unmistakably B.C..
Rescued by Ruby
This Netflix movie about a man and his dog was filmed all over Vancouver Island, specifically in the Greater Victoria area.
Rescued by Ruby will have you spot some locations near Victoria like Esquimalt Lagoon, Greater Victoria School District No. 61 Building and Greater Victoria Public Library.
Brazen
"Brazen was filmed across the Vancouver, B.C. area, which stands in for Washington, D.C. in this intriguing murder mystery," said the Netflix website.
Some recognizable locations in Vancouver include St. John Shaughnessy Church, Earnest Ice Cream, La Notte Restaurant and St. George's Junior School.