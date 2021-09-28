Trending Tags

Netflix’s 'Virgin River' Was Actually Filmed At These Breathtaking BC Locations (PHOTOS)

Virgin River may be fictional, but these views are very real! ⛰️

Netflix's Virgin River is a go-to guilty pleasure watch for many. Three seasons have aired and it has all the makings of a binge worthy show: small-town drama, epic love stories, unsolved mysteries, and — thanks to B.C.'s filming locations — amazing views.

Although the fictional town is set in Northern California, no true Canadian would mistake the incredible scenery for anything other than our home.

If you want to live out all of your Virgin River dreams, take a road trip through B.C. and stop at these magical locations. Embrace your inner Mel and reconnect with nature, all while you wait for the next season to drop!

Murdo Frazer Park

Cozy up for the fall weather and take a stroll through this scenic park in North Van. The endless trails and creeks are great for exploring, and you might even stumble upon Mel's cabin!

Brackendale Eagles Provincial Park

If you're a true Virgin River fan, you'll recognize this gorgeous patio with a view of the mountains. It looks out on the provincial park, the backdrop to Jack's Bar. Take a walk along the close-by Squamish River and spot some of Jack and Mel's best scene locations.

Shannon Falls

These beautiful falls in Squamish are located right across from the iconic Fitches Bed and Breakfast. It's the ideal spot for hiking, camping, and chasing waterfalls.

Deer Lake Park

Burnaby is home to the little oasis that is Deer Lake Park. Aside from being the perfect place for a romantic picnic and lakeside walk, it's also where Paige's Bakeaway food truck is.

You can get a good look of it on-screen in season 2, episode 4, as the location for The Virgin River Community Picnic.

New Westminster Mansion

This historical and beautiful mansion is Vernon's private practice in the series, so fans of the show will know it well.

What you may not know though, is that it was built in 1889 and the basement used to be a speakeasy during the prohibition! You can check out the slightly spooky house in New Westminster, near Queen's Park.

