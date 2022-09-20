You Can Visit The Hotel From 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' Right Here In Vancouver
The ultimate throwback!
If you grew up watching the Disney Channel show, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, you might be surprised to hear that The Tipton Hotel is based in Vancouver.
The outside of the fictional hotel from the series is actually a shot of the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver, according to IMDb so the next time you visit the city you can book a stay and live out your Disney Channel dreams.
In the series, The Tipton Hotel was based in Boston and home to the twins, Zack and Cody, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse. If you don't remember, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody had three seasons in the early 2000s.
It's just the exterior of the Fairmont Hotel that's in the show though, and the inside was all filmed in Hollywood Center Studios in Los Angeles, IMDb said.
Still, it's pretty cool to see what we all know and love as The Tipton in real life.
TheFairmont Hotel Vancouver is located right in downtown Vancouver and is super close to all the shops and restaurants you'll want to check out while staying there.
The standard one-bedroom goes for $300 per night, so you know it's just as fancy as the Tipton.
It has also been voted as one of the Top 10 City Hotels in Canada, according to the hotel's website.
People on TikTok have started re-creating the iconic intro to show off the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver as it was in the TV series.
If you do end up visiting, maybe you'll even spot Cole Sprouse who is often in the city filming Riverdale.