Netflix's 'Virgin River' Star Alexandra Breckenridge Visits These Spots While Filming In BC
"I've been to so many beautiful places."
Virgin River season four just premiered, and it's filmed at stunning locations all over B.C.
Alexandra Breckenridge is the star of the much-loved Netflix series and is also well-known for her role in the heart-wrenching show This Is Us.
Breckenridge sat down with Narcity and dished on all of the spots she goes to while she's filming in B.C., and why she loves coming to Canada for work.
From finding the best restaurants in Vancouver to doing some breathing hikes, the actress has been able to explore the province and enjoy her time in the Great White North — when it's not rainy season at least.
Breckenridge said that they filmed the series during the winter, but this upcoming season is in the summer and she's soaking it up.
As for filming in Canada, she said that people in the country are "really kind," and it's been a welcome change compared to her time in L.A.
She said that does miss some of the snacks she can't get at the grocery store in Canada though, but it's a small price to pay!
The show has made others fall in love with B.C. too, by putting its beauty on display. She even goes as far as to say as the scenery in the province is "its own character in the show."
There's a lot the star loves about the province, and if you're looking to spot her while she's filming — hit up these spots. They happen to be filming season five right now, so she might be around!
Deep Cove
Breckenridge told Narcity that she's "been so so many beautiful places," while filming on the West Coast.
For a few seasons, she got to stay in Deep Cove, a popular area right on the water, with cute restaurants and lots of nature. While there she said that she hiked up Quarry Rock with her kids, and loved it.
Savio Volpe
Vancouver has no shortage of tasty food, and Breckenridge takes advantage of it in the best way possible. She shouted out this Italian restaurant and warned that it's tough to get a reservation there.
Squamish
When Narcity sat down with Breckenridge, she had just been in Squamish the day before, filming season five.
She raved about the oceanside town, which is the location of Jack's Bar in the show.
Yuwa
"Amazing" and "delicious" are the words she used to describe this spot, so you know it's going to be good.
The restaurant has some mouthwatering sushi options and Japanese cuisine.
Nook
Yet another Italian spot made Breckenridge's list, and for this one, she recommended ordering pasta or pizza.
You can't go wrong with a pasta night!