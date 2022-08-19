7 Celebrities You Might Bump Into This Fall While They're Filming In BC
It's not called Hollywood North for nothing!
B.C. has really become the Hollywood of the North and the current number of shows being filmed throughout the fall in the province proves it.
With all these series being filmed in B.C., comes all the famous celebrities along with them.
You might just happen to run into some stars while roaming throughout the province, including some of these names.
Alexandra Breckenridge
Alexandra Breckenridge is one of the main characters in Virgin River, which is filmed all over B.C.
She has a bunch of different favourite restaurants like Savio Volpe and Deep Cove that she loves to explore throughout the province while filming the series.
If you happen to stop by one of them, who knows, maybe you could even see her there!
Tyler Hoechlin
American actor, Tyler Hoechlin, is in B.C. filming the Superman & Lois drama series. He plays the iconic Clark Kent in the film and has starred in many other series in the past like Teen Wolf.
Melanie Lynskey
The Yellowjackets psychological drama series is filming its second season throughout the province. You can catch one of the main characters and New Zealand actress, Melanie Lynskey in the series.
Kennedy McMann
Kennedy McMann is playing the titular Nancy Drew in the Nancy Drew mystery series which is currently filming its fourth season in B.C.
If you are a huge fan of the mystery series, you might just catch some of its stars roaming around the province.
Martin Henderson
The New Zealand actor plays one of the main roles in the series Virgin River. They are currently filming all throughout the province and have been for the past few years.
Virgin River is currently in the works of filming its fifth season.
Freddie Highmore
British actor, Freddie Highmore, plays the lead role of Dr. Shaun Murphy in The Good Doctor medical drama series.
The series is currently filming its sixth season throughout B.C. and you might even get the chance to bump into this actor while they're at it.
Chris McNally
The Canadian actor is playing one of the lead roles in the When Calls the Heart drama series. The show is filming its tenth season throughout the province.
The full breakdown of all the shows and movies including their exact filming locations and timelines can be found on the BC Creative website.