'Yellowjackets' Filmed All Over BC & Fans Can Visit These 5 Locations (PHOTOS)
Don't worry, they're not as creepy IRL.
Yellowjackets season two has officially kicked off, and Vancouverites can go and check out some of the local filming spots for it.
With a strong fanbase and a quirky (ahem, terrifying) cast of characters, Yellowjackets tells the story of a '90s high school girls’ soccer team stranded in the B.C. wilderness after a plane crash — and the traumatized present-day grownups who survived the whole ordeal.
In either of the show's timelines, Canadian viewers may recognize a few spots since both seasons of Yellowjackets were predominantly shot right here in Hollywood North. Here are a few of the Metro Vancouver filming locations that fans can visit themselves.
2400 Motel
Delivering all the nostalgic vibes, this classic midcentury motor court motel in Surrey acts as the exterior set for Natalie's (Juliette Lewis) season one abode from which she's abducted in its finale.
In the second season, Misty scopes out the motel to find out where her friend disappeared to, delivering the already iconic one-liner, "I have two days off of work, an abnormally large bladder and the latest Nora Roberts novel in my purse."
Finch's Tea House
This cozy cafe is a Vancouver staple, serving up baguette sandwiches that'll leave you with plans to come back a second time. There's no need to scour the internet to verify this filming location: Finch's logo is clearly visible on the window behind Natalie and Suzie (Colleen Wheeler) when they meet to discuss Travis' bank account in the eighth episode of the first season.
Brix & Mortar
Here's another one you can spot right in the show: adult Misty (Christina Ricci) and Nat meet up on the patio of Brix & Mortar's cozy ivy-covered patio. If you look in the background of the scene in season one, you'll be able to spot the restaurant sign. A high-end spot for delicious eats in downtown Vancouver, it's well worth the visit.
Panther Paintball
You can pretend to be in a survival situation yourself at this paintball and airsoft sports park in Surrey. The play area here was decked out as the creepy set for Yellowjackets, and multiple sources report that a significant portion of the first season was filmed here.
Columbia Street
Google Maps screenshot of Columbia Street in Vancouver.
Google Maps
In episode five of season one, adult Taissa (Tawny Cypress) finds the word "Spill" painted on her front door. If you watch closely, you'll notice a sign behind her that reads "Columbia St." as she turns the corner, a drive that runs straight through Vancouver, beginning near the Old Spaghetti Factory at Alexander St.