So Many Big-Name Celebs Are In Canada Right Now & Here's Where You Might Run Into One
Fancy a selfie with Jon Hamm, Nicolas Cage or Pamela Anderson?
There have been quite a few A-list celebrities in Canada recently, and depending on what part of the country you live in, you just might spot one of them!
From Ryan Reynolds grabbing lunch in Markham, Ontario to Nicholas Cage roaming around Vancouver, here's everyone you can spot in Canada right now and in the next few weeks.
Ryan Reynolds
\u201cHey @VancityReynolds we see you in Markham \ud83d\udc40\u201d— Destination Markham (@Destination Markham) 1675364452
Ryan Reynolds may be a proud Vancouverite, but the Deadpool star recently showed some love for Toronto and the GTA.
On February 1, Reynolds crashed a student broadcast at Seneca College and later grabbed some lunch at ll Postino, in Unionville.
"It was just wonderful having him there and super exciting," Naz Sala, co-owner of ll Postino told Narcity. "We're just really grateful he stopped by our place."
Jon Hamm
If you're in Calgary, you might spot some of the cast members of Fargo, like Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery, according to The Calgary Herald.
They're currently in the city filming the fifth season of dark crime drama.
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson is also in Toronto to promote her new memoir Love, Pamela.
On Sunday, February 5, the iconic Playboy model enjoyed a meal at Gia Restaurant in the west end of the city and on Monday, February 6, she was at the Eaton Centre to sign copies of her book.
Nicolas Cage
Nicolas Cage has been in Vancouver filming the psychological thriller Longlegs for a few weeks, but unfortunately, no one has spotted him as yet.
He's scheduled to be in the city until February 23, so there's still time!
Christina Ricci
While you're keeping an eye out for Cage, you also might spot Christina Ricci and the rest of the cast ofYellowjackets out and about in Vancouver as they film season two of the terrifying psychological drama.
They'll be wrapping up filming on February 17.
Finn Wolfhard
Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard was spotted grabbing dinner in Toronto on Monday, February 6 near Kensington Market at La Cantina Del Pueblo on College Street.
The manager of the restaurant, Yanissa Macilla, told Narcity on Monday that she treated Woldhard and his dining companions to a shot of tequila after their meal.
