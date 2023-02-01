Ryan Reynolds Crashed A Student Broadcast In Toronto & Helped With Their Assignment (VIDEO)
"I hope I didn't ruin your entire broadcast."
There's nothing like a movie star wandering into your classroom to make your studies more exciting, and that's exactly what happened to some students at Toronto's Seneca College today.
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds took a tour of the campus and couldn't help joining in with some of the journalism students. In a heartwarming video posted to Twitter by Sid Seixeiro of Breakfast Television, Reynolds can be seen delivering a mock broadcast with some star-struck pupils.
True story: two journalism students at Seneca College in Toronto on Wednesday were honing their craft in studio. Ryan Reynolds, who was getting a tour of the school at the time, not only dropped by to say hello, but contributed to the broadcast. This guy’s amazing. pic.twitter.com/2yQIRkPijl
— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid_Seixeiro) February 1, 2023
The actor begins reading about Dr. Phil from the teleprompter before pausing to say, "are you with me here?" to one of the students who was shyly edging away. The classmates cheer as the student and Reynolds finish the broadcast in unison.
"You probably need to get that prompter moving a little faster next time," Reynolds says after the broadcast has concluded. "That's my fault, not yours."
"It was an honour," he adds. "I hope I didn't ruin your entire broadcast."
This isn't the first time Reynolds has engaged with Ontario students. In December 2022, the actor took part in a virtual interview with a high school student, during which he discussed his shoutout in a Shania Twain song.
"The future of journalism is in good hands," Reynolds wrote in the comment section. "Thank you for taking it easy on me, Derek."
Reynolds posted a photo to Twitter today thanking the college for having him. "Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege," he wrote. "Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud."