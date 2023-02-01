ryan reynolds

Ryan Reynolds Crashed A Student Broadcast In Toronto & Helped With Their Assignment (VIDEO)

"I hope I didn't ruin your entire broadcast."

Ontario Associate Editor
Ryan Reynolds at Seneca College.

Ryan Reynolds at Seneca College.

@senecacollege | Instagram

There's nothing like a movie star wandering into your classroom to make your studies more exciting, and that's exactly what happened to some students at Toronto's Seneca College today.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds took a tour of the campus and couldn't help joining in with some of the journalism students. In a heartwarming video posted to Twitter by Sid Seixeiro of Breakfast Television, Reynolds can be seen delivering a mock broadcast with some star-struck pupils.

The actor begins reading about Dr. Phil from the teleprompter before pausing to say, "are you with me here?" to one of the students who was shyly edging away. The classmates cheer as the student and Reynolds finish the broadcast in unison.

"You probably need to get that prompter moving a little faster next time," Reynolds says after the broadcast has concluded. "That's my fault, not yours."

"It was an honour," he adds. "I hope I didn't ruin your entire broadcast."

This isn't the first time Reynolds has engaged with Ontario students. In December 2022, the actor took part in a virtual interview with a high school student, during which he discussed his shoutout in a Shania Twain song.

"The future of journalism is in good hands," Reynolds wrote in the comment section. "Thank you for taking it easy on me, Derek."

Reynolds posted a photo to Twitter today thanking the college for having him. "Thank you for the tour, @SenecaCollege," he wrote. "Wish something like this existed when I was starting out. #SenecaProud."

From Your Site Articles
Madeline Forsyth
Ontario Associate Editor
Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Toronto restaurants and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You
Loading...