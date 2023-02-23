Ryan Reynolds Is Opening A Massive Film Studio In Ontario & Here's What We Know About It
Maybe that's why he was was in town recently?
Ryan Reynolds is bringing the glitz and glamour of Hollywood to his home country by opening up the largest film and TV production hub in Canada right here in Ontario.
That's right, folks, Maximum Effort, the production company co-founded by Reynolds and George Dewey, is partnering up with an ownership group to build a massive studio in Markham, Ontario, spanning over 1.2 million square feet.
As first reported by Variety, the production hub will be the “largest film and TV production hub in Canada,” according to the developers, and aims to be a one-stop-shop for everything related to film and TV.
The start date for the construction of the new production studio is still up in the air, and there is no set completion date just yet, according to Variety.
However, once completed, this studio will be fully decked out to cater to a variety of entertainment needs. From movies to reality TV, drama series to live-action, and even animated feature films, this studio will have it all. It will also feature a "virtual production campus" and technical incubator for vocational training.
So, not only will this be a hub for all things film and TV, but it will also serve as a training ground for aspiring filmmakers and production professionals. Who knows? Maybe the next Spielberg or Scorsese will get their start at this new production hub!
The Deadpool star was seen in Toronto three weeks ago at Seneca College, where he crashed a student broadcast class to record his very own. It is unclear if his visit was connected to his latest venture.
\u201cTrue story: two journalism students at Seneca College in Toronto on Wednesday were honing their craft in studio. Ryan Reynolds, who was getting a tour of the school at the time, not only dropped by to say hello, but contributed to the broadcast. This guy\u2019s amazing.\u201d— Sid Seixeiro (@Sid Seixeiro) 1675282861
We can't wait to see what Reynolds has up his sleeve for this new venture, but one thing's for sure — Canada's film and TV industry just got a major boost!