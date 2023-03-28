The Ontario Government Dropped More Details On Ryan Reynolds' New Film Studio in Markham
It will bring more jobs to Ontario's booming film industry.
Ryan Reynolds is gearing up to take Ontario's film and television industry to the next level.
Ontario's film industry is booming with growth, and this Canadian-born star is set to open a new 1.2 million square feet film studio in Markham.
Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, dropped more details on the film industry's success in Ontario, including the introduction of Reynolds film studio in a legislative question and answer period on March 27.
"Confidence isn't just within Ontario. It's from outside of Ontario as well," said Lumsden. "There is a very large, might I say massive production studio being built – 1.2 million square feet in Markham, Ontario. It's being done by a gentleman who grew up in Canada, who is a star in the film industry, Ryan Reynolds. His company is building this."
Domestic film production was up 25 percent last year and brought $3 billion back into the economy along with 46,000 jobs, according to Lumsden.
"In 2022, it was the best year ever. Hard to believe, but that goes to show you what a great industry it is."
Reynold's new studio will be launched by his production and advertising company Maximum Effort which he co-founded alongside George Dewey, according to Variety.
"Maximum Effort has grown in ways and directions that we've never imagined," Reynolds told Variety.
"To be launching a fund and building a 1.2 million-square-foot studio facility in Ontario is both mind-boggling and humbling. Regardless, I'm excited to expand our storytelling capabilities in new directions and to bring more production work to Ontario."
The production studio doesn't have a projected date for when it will be finished, but the studio is set to host production for film, television and animation, according to Variety.
So Ontario may be seeing more of Reynolds and other celebrities soon.