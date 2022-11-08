Ryan Reynolds Confirms He's Trying To Buy The Ottawa Senators & 'Needs A Sugar Daddy' (VIDEO)
"It's very expensive!"
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has finally addressed the rumours that he's trying to buy the Ottawa Senators NHL team.
Reynolds confirmed his interest and intentions on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, after days of speculation, and even confirmation from the hockey team itself, that the process for the sale of the team had been initiated.
Is Ryan Reynolds buying the Ottawa Senators?
"Yes, that is true," said Reynolds point-blank in response to Fallon's question about the rumours of his interest.
"I am trying to do it. It's very expensive," Reynolds joked, adding "I need a partner with really deep pockets."
The Vancouver-born actor has a net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, while a recent report valued the Ottawa Senators at $655 million U.S.
So, his intentions may be clear, but this is not yet a done deal.
"It's called a consortium when you form a group together to buy an entity," Reynolds explained. "It's just a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy."
\u201c.@VancityReynolds addresses the rumors that he is interested in buying the @NHL @Senators. \ud83d\udc40 #FallonTonight\u201d— The Tonight Show (@The Tonight Show) 1667883714
Reynolds is familiar with this process, as a co-owner of a Welsh football (soccer) team called Wrexham AFC. He and his business partner purchased the team back in February 2021.
"Wrexham has consumed half of my life," said Reynolds. "The other half might be consumed by something like this."
Reynolds gave the nation's capital some love in his discussion with Fallon, explaining that while Vancouver "has his heart always," he also spent a lot of time in Ottawa.
"I spent a long time in Vanier," he said, giving a shoutout to the neighbourhood just east of the city's downtown.
And it's clear how much of an impact the Canadian hockey culture has had on him.
"It's sad and scary, but children are eased out of the womb in ice skates in Canada," Reynolds joked. "NHL ready by the time they're four."
The Ottawa Senators have confirmed the team will be sold following the death of former owner Eugene Melnyk earlier this year.
The condition of any sale is that the team must remain in Ottawa.