Ryan Reynolds Got Trolled For His Birthday With A 'Hideous' Blimp Of His Face (VIDEO)
Rob McElhenney recently celebrated the birthday of his Welcome to Wrexham co-star Ryan Reynolds and it's not what you would consider your usual kind of present.
"To celebrate my fellow co-chairman's birthday this year, I wanted to do something special," explained McElhenney. "I wanted the entire team to run out of Ryan's giant inflatable mouth at the next match, but I heard that might be bad for player morale."
As it turned out, the Canadian's inflatable mouth didn't go over too well with the Wrexham AFC team.
"What is that? We can't come out of that," said one player while looking up at Reynolds' enormous mouth.
"I bet this was Rob's idea," speculated another player.
"Idiots," another succinctly said.
"I totally get that," McElhenney said of his team's reaction. "So instead, may I humbly present to you the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Blimp."
He then showed off Reynolds' face as his character in Deadpool sans mask making a decidedly unfortunate facial expression.
"A hideous but surprisingly inexpensive way for the world to finally see Ryan Reynolds as he's meant to be seen," the actor said of his good friend.
\u201cThe head and mouth are to scale, but the eyes are 50% more dreamy in real life.\u00a0 Happy Birthday @vancityreynolds from the @Wrexham_AFC Racecourse.\u201d— Rob McElhenney (@Rob McElhenney) 1666525764
He then attempted to smash a bottle of Reynolds' Aviation gin against the blimp to christen it, which he eventually abandoned.
"Fly high, my friend. You're free now," McElhenney said as the blimp rose into the sky.
"Happy birthday, Ryan," he said, before launching some choice words at the Goodyear blimp.
Reynolds had a simple response to his friend's antics.
"Good god, McElhenney," he tweeted.
He followed it up with a promise (or threat, depending on how you look at it).
"Thx @RMcElhenney. Expect my formal response on April 14th, 2023, Mr. Co-Chairman," the Canadian tweeted.
\u201cThx @RMcElhenney. Expect my formal response on April 14th, 2023, Mr. Co-Chairman\u201d— Ryan Reynolds (@Ryan Reynolds) 1666526285
Given that Reynolds usually posts troll-y messages and pics of his wife Blake Lively for her birthday, it's only fair that someone finally gets him back!
Happy birthday, Ryan!
How old is Ryan Reynolds?
Ryan Reynolds is 46 years old, according to IMDb. He was born on October 23, 1976, in Vancouver, B.C.
