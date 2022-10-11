Ryan Reynolds Is Making A Documentary About A Legendary Canadian & You Can 'Expect Tears'
"This project is in great hands."
Ryan Reynolds is teaming up with Colin Hanks for a new project and it seems like it's going to be all kinds of emotional.
On Monday, October 11, the Canadian celeb announced that he and Hanks are working on a documentary about another legendary Canadian: the late John Candy.
"With John Candy trending, I’ll just say I love him," Reynolds tweeted. "So much so, @maximumeffort is working on a documentary on his life with @colinhanks. Expect tears."
Over on Insta, Hanks confirmed the news as well.
"It’s true, we are making a documentary about John Candy and I could not be more thrilled about it," he wrote.
Candy's children, Jennifer and Chris, also tweeted their support for the project.
"Boom! So looking forward to working on this with them and our family," wrote Jennifer. "This project is in great hands."
"This is all true," Chris confirmed.
Candy was born in Newmarket in 1950 and starred in The Blues Brothers, Splash, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles, according to IMDb. He also played a part in the TV show SCTV alongside Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.
Back in September following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, when someone on Twitter asked who Canadians should have on the coin if we were to mint new currency and didn't put Charles on the coins, American comedian Patton Oswalt suggested Candy.
"Yes yes yes," tweeted Reynolds. "Mint this."
Alas, that likely won't be the case as The Royal Canadian Mint told Narcity that "the legal tender status of existing circulation coins does not change because Canada’s Monarch has changed."
So while we won't see Candy on our nickels and dimes, we're looking forward to seeing him in the new doc!
