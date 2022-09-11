Ryan Reynolds Says We Should Put This Famous Canuck On Our Coins If We Mint New Currency
"Yes yes yes. Mint this."
The recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II had some Canadians wondering — what happens to our currency given that she's on the back of some of our coins and bills?
Over on Twitter, @ivortossell asked who should be put on the coin if we opted to not place Charles on the currency.
"Do NOT say 'prime ministers' or you're getting diefendimes," he hilariously warned.
\u201cIf Canada opted not to put Charles on the coins, what would work instead? Do NOT say "prime ministers" or you're getting diefendimes\u201d— Ivor Tossell (@Ivor Tossell) 1662673096
American comedian Patton Oswalt suggested John Candy, an absolutely iconic Canadian actor and legend, be given the honour.
It seems another Canadian icon agreed with the concept.
"Yes yes yes," tweeted Ryan Reynolds in response to Oswalt's suggestion. "Mint this."
As well, there were some other notable suggestions for who (or what) deserves a spot on our coins.
"Mr. Dressup, with characters appearing in descending order or value/importance," tweeted @FridayInHalifax.
"Ketchup chips," said @balkissoon.
Others suggested Terry Fox, Carly Rae Jepsen, William Shatner, Gord Downie, Jared from Letterkenny and the cast of the Trailer Park Boys.
As for what actually will happen to our currency now that the queen has passed, it's unlikely we'll see Mr. Dressup on there anytime soon.
The Royal Canadian Mint told Narcity that "the legal tender status of existing circulation coins does not change because Canada’s Monarch has changed," which means coins bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II are still valid.
As well, they note that there is "no legal requirement to change existing circulation coins" and there is "no significant timeline required to distribute new coins."
Furthermore, new coins are distributed based on demand and at the "decision and timetable" of the federal government, so should new coins be minted bearing the image of King Charles III, there likely wouldn't be a flood of them on the market all at once.
