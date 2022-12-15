Canada Is Introducing A New $5 Bill & One Of These Iconic Canadians Could Be On It
Eight Canadians are possible contenders.
Canada is changing the face of its $5 bill, and a new list details the Canadians that could be the face of the new banknote.
Recently, the Bank of Canada shared its shortlist of eight Canadians who could be the new face of the $5 bill, including humanitarians, soldiers and iconic Canucks.
The list comes after the BOC held an open call for nominations from Canadians, receiving over 600 nominees who met the qualifying criteria to appear on the banknote.
To qualify, the nominee had to be a Canadian by either birth or naturalization who "has demonstrated outstanding leadership, achievement, or distinction in any field, benefiting the people of Canada, or in the service of Canada."
They also have to have been deceased for at least 25 years and must be a real person (no fictional characters).
The full list of qualifying nominees can be viewed on the BOC's website and includes people like the late actor John Candy, Tim Horton, literary critic Northrop Frye, Molson Coors founder John Molson and physician William Osler.
According to the BOC, the 600-person list was reviewed by an independent Advisory Council, which then compiled the shortlist.
The process was a lot like the one in 2016 that led to the selection of Viola Desmond as the face of the new $10 bill.
In creating the list, the council took into consideration the positive change a person has had on Canada, whether the person and their impact is known nationally and whether the impact they had on the country reflects Canadian values.
They also looked at whether the figure is uniquely Canadian and if the impact they had on Canada is still relevant today.
Who is going to be on the new $5 bill?
The shortlist of who could be the next face of the $5 bill is as follows:
- Pitseolak Ashoona
- Robertine Barry (“Françoise”)
- Binaaswi (Francis Pegahmagabow)
- Won Alexander Cumyow
- Terry Fox
- Lotta Hitschmanova
- Isapo-muxika (Crowfoot)
- Onondeyoh (Frederick Ogilvie Loft)
The BOC says a final decision will be made by the Minister of Finance in accordance with the Bank of Canada Act.
Once this is done, the name of the new figure on the bill will be announced.
While many details of what the new bill will look like haven't yet been shared, the BOC said that it will be the same polymer note, this time with a vertical design.
Who is on the $5 bill in Canada?
Currently, the $5 bill features the portrait of former prime minister Sir Wilfred Laurier.
The banknote, which is made of polymer, features an image of Laurier based on a photograph from Library and Archives Canada, as well as a smaller metallic portrait of Laurier in the large window of the bill as a holographic feature.
The bill also features Parliament Hill's West Block tower, as well as the Canadarm2, a 17-metre-long robotic arm that plays a part in the assembly of the International Space Station, and Dextre, a two-armed robot often attached to it.
There's also an astronaut on the bill to represent "all Canadians who have contributed to the space program," a depiction of Earth seen from space, and five stars to represent the $5 denomination.
Can you still use the old $5 Canadian bills?
You can still use the $5 bill featuring Laurier in Canada. The BOC says it expects the new bill to begin circulating in a few years.
Currently, the only bank notes that are not legal tender in Canada are the $1, $2, $25, $500 and $1,000 bills from every Bank of Canada series.