canadian money

Canadians Are Getting Real About Who Should Be On Our Money Next & The Ideas Are Hilarious

Want Shania Twain on the toonie?

Trending Staff Writer
A Canadian $20 bill. Right: A pile of loonies and toonies.

Kingmaphotos | Dreamstime, Labrynthe | Dreamstime

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there's been a lot of talk about what's going to happen to Canadian money.

While there's a good chance it's going to be King Charles III's portrait on future coins and notes, it has not stopped countless Canucks from pitching who they think should be on our Canadian currency.

From famous comedians and musicians, to TV characters and more, people on Twitter have suggested prominent Canadians that could be honoured, and they've been really creative with it, too.

For example, one incredibly popular tweet pitched that our coins should have the faces of the cast of the iconic Canadian comedy series The Kids In The Hall.

And honestly, that would probably be a fitting honour.

Another user suggested a whole lineup of Canadian bills featuring former Toronto Raptor Kyle Lowery, pop star Carly Rae Jepsen, wrestler Bret Hart and the canine star of the iconic Canadian show The Littlest Hobo.

"Maybe tomorrow" the Canadian Mint will pick these up?

Another user has called for the cast of the comedy series The Trailer Park Boys to make an appearance on our money, albeit the photo they used could be updated to our modern bills.

As for some of the coin options, it's been thrown around that we could honour Canadian music icon Shania Twain on the toonie.

If we did, we could even call them Twainees!

Or, we could favour one of the late queen's favourite animals and use a Corgi on the $20 bill. It's maybe not as Canadian as the other options, but it sure is a cute idea.

Another great option that has a catchy name is Uncle Bucks, which would be Canadian cash featuring the late comedy legend John Candy — he acted in a movie called Uncle Buck in case you didn't know.

We could also go for a Canadian sports legend like Syndey Crosby.

Or, we could just keep it simple and move away from people altogether. Who can't get behind a bottle of maple syrup on our currency? Maybe that's why one tweetwith the idea got some traction.

And random folks on Twitter aren't the only people coming up with ideas for new things to put on the money. Ryan Reynolds took to social media and came out in support of his pick, John Candy.

As for what will actually happen, the Royal Canadian Mint has said that it's currently working with the government to transition to new money, but that the $20 will likely be the same for "years to come."

