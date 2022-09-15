The Royal Canadian Mint Says It's Working With The Feds To 'Transition' Canada's Money
Queen Elizabeth II is featured on all Canadian coins.
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who is featured on Canadian money, the Royal Canadian Mint revealed that it's working with the federal government to "transition" coins.
The Royal Canadian Mint, which manufactures and distributes Canada's circulation coins, shared in an email to customers on September 14 that it is "complying with royal succession protocols."
"We have a comprehensive plan to keep serving our customers as we go through this historic change," the Mint said.
That plan is meant to minimize any possible disruptions so all existing series and subscriptions of its products "will be honoured."
"We are naturally cooperating with the Government of Canada to begin the transition to a new obverse for all Canadian coins," the Mint continued.
Also, in the meantime, another plan has been developed to commemorate Queen Elizabeth's "historic reign."
However, the details aren't available yet.
According to the Mint, four different monarchs have been featured on Canadian coins since 1908, including Queen Elizabeth II and her father King George VI.
Following the queen's death, those responsible for the country's cash have spoken out about what will happen to Canada's money now that there's a new monarch.
The Mint told Narcity that the future design of Canadian coins is the "exclusive jurisdiction" of the federal government.
While there isn't any required timeline for putting out new coins, the Mint will "abide by the decision and timetable" about changing the "heads" design of coins.
Since Queen Elizabeth's portrait is featured on Canada's $20 bill, her death also could have an impact on the banknote.
The Bank of Canada told Narcity that the current $20 bill "is intended to circulate for years to come."
Also, there isn't a requirement to change the design of a banknote within a certain timeframe when the monarch changes.
People have been speculating about who could be put on Canadian coins instead of King Charles III and even Ryan Reynolds weighed in on what should be minted!