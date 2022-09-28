Canada Is Getting A New Coin & The Colourful Toonie Celebrates A Hockey Victory (PHOTO)
One side of the coin still features an effigy of Queen Elizabeth II. 👀
Canada is getting a brand new coin and the colourful toonie commemorates a Canadian hockey victory!
The Royal Canadian Mint announced on September 28 that a new $2 circulation coin is launching to celebrate Team Canada's "triumph" over Team USSR in the 1972 Summit Series.
According to the Mint, "the pride of a nation was on the line" during the series and Canada's win crowned this country as "the true world champion of hockey."
The new toonie is meant to inspire all Canadians — either on the ice or in everyday life — and serve as a reminder of what can be accomplished when Canadians are united.
This coin features a design by Canadian artist Joel Kimmel and the inner core has two Team Canada hockey players on the team's maple leaf jersey emblem framed by "The Series" and "50 Years."
Also, the coaches' initials and the jersey numbers of every player surround the core.
The effigy of Queen Elizabeth II is still on the obverse side of the coin.
Following the queen's death, the Mint had said that it was working with the federal government to start "the transition to a new obverse for all Canadian coins" and comply with "royal succession protocols."
For the new 50th Anniversary Summit Series $2 circulation coins, three million have been minted and two million of those feature a fully coloured inner core.
Those that aren't coloured red, white and black have the classic gold inner core that other toonies have.
The new coins will gradually make it into your change as banks and businesses replenish their stocks of toonies.
All of the toonies went into circulation on September 28, which is the 50th anniversary of the final game of the hockey series.
Collector versions of the coins are also available and the net proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal.
Recently, the Mint launched another colourful new coin to honour Canadian jazz pianist Oscar Peterson.
That loonie features Peterson at a piano with a flowing musical scale showing the two closing bars of his song "Hymn to Freedom."
There is also a swatch of purple on two million of the circulation coins because it was his favourite colour!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.