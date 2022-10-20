A New Canadian Loonie Has Just Entered Circulation & It's So Colourful (PHOTO)
Check your change, Canada! A new Canadian loonie has entered circulation and the new $1 coin is pretty bright and colourful.
On Thursday, October 20, the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that a new loonie had entered circulation in Canada.
The new commemorative circulation coin depicts Alexander Graham Bell — the famous inventor of the telephone — who the Mint says "transformed the world of communications."
Although he was born in Scotland, Bell settled with his family in Ontario. This is where he began conceptualizing the telephone, according to the Mint.
He later moved to Nova Scotia, where he spent "decades" pioneering new air and marine craft.
"[...] The Mint is celebrating the spirit of Canadian know-how and innovation behind wondrous home-grown creations such as Canada's first-ever powered aircraft and a hydrofoil that was the world's fastest marine craft of its time," it said in a statement.
What does Canada's new loonie look like?
Designed by Canadian artist Christopher Gorey, the coin features Alexander Graham Bell and two of his inventions: the HD-4 Hydrofoil and the Silver Dart.
It also features an engraving of his signature and "175 YEARS" — a reference to the 175th anniversary of his birth in 2022.
On the other side of the coin is Queen Elizabeth II, a nod to the monarch who died in September.
It's the second circulation coin to be released since her death that still features her portrait.
The Mint previously told Narcity that it is working with the Canadian government to begin "the transition to a new obverse for all Canadian coins" and comply with "royal succession protocols."
It remains unclear when King Charles III will feature on Canadian coins.
The new loonie entered circulation as of Thursday and Canadians will begin to see it filter into their change over the coming weeks and months. More will become available as banks and businesses restock their inventories.
It's limited to a mintage of three million coins, two million of which feature a blue "colour enhancement."
If you don't want to wait for it to find you, the coloured and uncoloured versions can be purchased as part of a keepsake set online.
It's one of several new circulation coins that have been introduced in Canada this year, with a colourful loonie honoring jazz pianist Oscar Peterson landing in August and a hockey-inspired toonie dropping in September.
