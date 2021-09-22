Canada Is Getting A Brand New Loonie This Week & It’s Seriously Pretty (PHOTO)
The new coin has been designed to commemorate the Klondike Gold Rush.💰
Check your change this week! Canada is getting a brand new $1 coin and millions of colourful and uncoloured versions will begin circulating across the country as of Wednesday.
Sharing details of the new loonie on September 22, the Royal Canadian Mint explained that it has been designed to commemorate the Klondike Gold Rush, 125 years ago.
"The Mint is issuing a commemorative one-dollar circulation coin to remind Canadians that there is a more complete story to tell: one that speaks to the impact on the Indigenous people who have inhabited the land for millennia," reads the notice.
Two million coloured versions and 1 million uncoloured versions of the coin will enter circulation "from coast to coast to coast" as of Wednesday, September 22.
Banks and businesses will begin introducing it gradually, so you can expect to have one in your pocket very soon.
A collector keepsake set that features both versions of the coin will be available to buy too, packaged with uncirculated versions of the Mint's classic 2021 circulation coins (5-cent to $2).
