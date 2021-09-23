Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
EN - Money

Canada's New Coin Is In Circulation Right Now & Here's How To Get Your Hands On The Loonie

Three million new loonies have been made!

Canada's New Coin Is In Circulation Right Now & Here's How To Get Your Hands On The Loonie
@canadianmint | Instagram, CanadianMint | Twitter

If you haven't already heard, there's a new coin in Canada that's in circulation right now and Narcity spoke with the Royal Canadian Mint to get all the details about how to get the shiny new loonie.

The $1 coin commemorates the 125th anniversary of the discovery of gold in the Klondike and the impact the Klondike Gold Rush had on Indigenous peoples.

The Mint told Narcity that the new loonie started shipping out of distribution centres in Winnipeg on September 22. As businesses and banks across the country order new stocks of $1 coins, the new dollar will gradually begin appearing in circulation and find its way into your change when you use cash.

New coin orders are random, so it's normal for coins to start circulating at different times in different parts of the country. Commemorative ones like this, though, are always first to be released whenever financial institutions request new stock.

The Mint has made two million coloured versions — with the Moosehide Gathering place icon in red — and one million uncoloured versions of the coin for circulation, so there are lots of these new loonies that you can get!

From Your Site Articles

15 Travel Destinations That Are Affordable For Canadians Even With The Low Dollar

Wanderlust on a budget.
alienchrisblog

A recent study by social psychologist Dr. Michael Brein suggests that travel is an addiction that is real and diagnosable. If such is the case, then many of us travel enthusiasts likely have dromomania, the uncontrollable psychological urge to wander.

For Canadians, the quickest fix is usually through a trip to the neighbouring lands in the south. However, with the loonie still trailing the US dollar in value, visits to America are becoming more and more expensive.

Keep Reading Show less