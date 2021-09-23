Canada's New Coin Is In Circulation Right Now & Here's How To Get Your Hands On The Loonie

If you're a Canadian traveller looking to fulfill your wanderlust on a budget, here are 15 travel destinations that would be worth considering:
via @visitbulgariatoday
Bulgaria
1 CAD : 1.31 BGN
Bulgaria isn't a place that people typically consider a travel destination, but they really should. It's one of the more affordable countries to visit in Europe, and it provides the same old world charm as the many other places there. Resort towns like Varna give you the best deals, as travel packages can are often offered.
via @visitbrazil2017
Brazil
1 CAD : 2.50 BRL
Brazil's surrounding lands offer better deals than its inner city centres. Its dropping currency allows Canadians to explore the country for relatively cheap, but it will take some research to get the best bang for your buck.
via @50grayshades
Cambodia
1 CAD : 3215.25 KHR
Cambodia gives you great value for your loonie. Accommodations can go for as low as $20 a night, and standard meals can range from $5 to $10 each. Perhaps the one costly expense you'll have to deal with is the flight.
via @colombia
Colombia
1 CAD : 2333.75 COP
Colombia may not be the most popular travel destination due to its reputation for crime, but its conditions have improved tremendously since that stereotype was established. Cities like Bogota and Medellin are being revitalized and are cheap for Canadians to visit due to the favourable exchange rate.
via @wonderlust.croatia
Croatia
1 CAD : 4.93 HRK
Croatia is located in the Balkan region, which is one of the more affordable areas in Europe. Beautiful coast lines and charming historic towns makes it the perfect destination for those looking to combine tourism with relaxation.
via @visitcz
Czech Republic
1 CAD : 17.44 CZK
Czech Republic's city of Prague is a bucket list destination for many travellers because of it's vibrancy and affordability. A lower Czech currency allows Canadians to make the most out of their dollars throughout the country.
via @visitguatemala_
Guatemala
1 CAD : 5.72 GTQ
Guatemala has several points of interest that are budget-friendly for Canadians. Tikai, a Mayan city, as well as Antigua and Lake Atitlan are all places where you'll go far with the Canadian dollar.
via @indtravel
Indonesia
1 CAD : 10,505.65 IDR
Indonesia may be more suited for backpacking, but those willing to do so will really get the most out of their money. The island country is both beautiful and affordability, with some meals costing as cheap as $2! For the total Indonesian experience, Bali is a good place to consider.
For more affordable travel destinations for Canadians, click Next.
via @visitmexico
Mexico
1 CAD : 13.98 MXN
Mexico has always been a worthy travel destination for budget-conscious Canadians. The best deals are usually bundled into packages that are offered tourist hot spots like Cancun and Tulum, but in there are also great opportunities in lesser travelled areas like Oaxaca and Chiapas.
via @purenewzealand
New Zealand
1 CAD : 1.08 NZD
New Zealand may not be the cheapest destination this list, but it's still a noteworthy mention. While flights may be pricey, there are several tour and activity packages offered in New Zealand that make it worth a Canadian's visit.
via @go.philippines
The Philippines
1 CAD : 40.34 PHP
The Philippines is a particularly great travel destination for Canadians living in the west coast, as flights are usually cheaper from there. City areas can get pricey, but more provincial areas are very affordable, with $10 hostels and even some guest houses for $25. You could also opt for a cheap getaway package to one of the country's resort islands, like Palawan.
via @beautiful_south_korea
South Korea
1 CAD : 894.92 KRW
South Korea can be explored on a budget of $20 to $30 a day, so long as one strays away from luxury accommodations and sticks to street food. The country is brimming with a whimsical culture that is sure to capture the interest any traveller.
via @thailandluxe
Thailand
1 CAD : 26.19 THB
Thailand showcases the beauty of ancient Asia, from historic temples to untouched natural wonders. With the drop of the Thai baht to the loonie at the start of this year, the country has become a more affordable travel destination for Canadians. It is advised, however, that travellers check the security status of the country before departing, as there have been some recent issues in the area.
via @visit_turkey_
Turkey
1 CAD : 2.77 TRY
Turkey's currency has dropped significantly below the Canadian dollar, making it a great place to visit at the moment. The country showcases the sheer beauty of Mediterranean, from glowing coasts to historic villages.
via @vietnam.love
Vietnam
1 CAD : 17,875.18 VND
Vietnam is yet another destination in Asia that doesn't require a huge budget to travel to. The country's beautiful islands and cozy villages can all be explored for as less than $30 a day in some areas.