Limited Edition Lunar New Year Coins Are Available Now & They're Absolutely Gorgeous
The Royal Canadian Mint just dropped five Year of the Tiger coins! 👀
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
While a lot of us celebrated the new year on January 1, many Asian countries and people with Asian heritage are waiting until February 1 this year to ring in the new year. The Lunar New Year, that is.
In 2022, we're celebrating the Year Of The Tiger. Each zodiac only comes around every 12 years, so you can do something special to commemorate it with one of the new limited edition coins from The Royal Canadian Mint.
The coins range in price from $59.95 to a whopping $105,000 for a one-kilogram pure gold coin. Here are all of the other ones you can buy this year.
1/2-Ounce Pure Gold Coin - Lunar Year of the Tiger
This gold coin with the Year Of The Tiger design is a half-ounce one designed by artists Aries Cheung (tiger design) and Susanna Blunt (coin face). There were 1,888 minted in this design.
1-Ounce Pure Silver Coin - Lunar Year of the Tiger
A much more affordable option is this silver coin, with the tiger side designed by artist Lily Kao. You can still get your hands on one of the 18,888 that were minted.
1-Ounce 99.99% Pure Silver Coin - Treasured Silver Maple Leaf: Year of the Tiger
Another type of coin that you can get your hands on is this silver bullion coin. The bullion coins are made to be collected (not in circulation) and the coin itself doesn't have a design but it comes in this special Year of the Tiger packaging.
1/10-Ounce 99.99% Pure Gold Coin - Treasured Gold Maple Leaf – Year of the Tiger (2022)
Like the silver bullion coin, this pure cold one also comes in a special Year of the Tiger package.