lunar new year

17 Lunar New Year Beauty Deals & Limited Edition Items You Can Get To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger

Including specialty packaging, gifts with purchases and more!

Commerce Writer
17 Lunar New Year Beauty Deals & Limited Edition Items You Can Get To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger
Sephora Canada, @maccosmetics | Instagram

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Shop team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

The Year of the Tiger only comes around once every 12 years, so if you're celebrating this year then make sure to treat yourself to some Lunar New Year collectibles.

Tons of your popular beauty brands are coming out with limited edition items and gifts with purchases. They would make amazing gifts if you're celebrating something else, too!

From makeup and hair care to skin products, here are 17 Lunar New Year-themed beauty items that you can get from stores like Sephora Canada and Shopper's Drug Mart.

Tweezerman Good Fortune Gift Set

Shopper's Drug Mart

Give your lashes a boost with this limited edition red eyelash curler from Tweezerman. It comes with a gold pouch to store your tools and makeup in and is embossed with the Chinese symbol for good fortune.

Tweezerman
$30.99
Buy Now

Kiehl's Lunar New Year Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream

Grab a tub of this cult-favourite facial cream from Kiehl's with some adorable packaging. Until January 16, when you buy one of the three limited-edition Lunar New Year items (also the Dark Spot Solution and Calendula Toner), you'll get an extra 88 loyalty points. And when you spend $200+, you'll get a free red pouch.

Kiehl's
$80

Kiehl's
$80
Buy Now

Quo Beauty Lunar NY Glitter Lip Balm

Shopper's Drug Mart

Keep your lips hydrated with this Quo Beauty lip balm in this Lunar New year gold and red tube. The lip balm itself has a subtle hint of glitter to help you sparkle.

Quo Beauty
$10
$10
Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick

Sephora Canada

Charlotte Tilbury launched three limited edition shades of long-wearing matte lipstick in these gorgeous tiger stripe bullets. The lipsticks have hydrating ingredients and a 3D pigment to make your lips look fuller.

Charlotte Tilbury
$45
$45
Buy Now

Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder

Sephora Canada

The brand also released their best-selling face powders with the same tiger-stripe pattern. It can be used alone or over makeup to give you a totally airbrushed look.

Charlotte Tilbury
$58
$58
Buy Now

Givenchy Lunar New Year Prisme Libre Loose Powder

Givenchy

Another face powder that's super popular right now is this Givenchy loose powder that combines four separate units to help you colour correct. It comes with a powder puff to apply it with.

Givenchy
$72
$72
Buy Now

Oribe Lunar New Year Signature Litre Set

Sephora Canada

These splurge-worthy Oribe products will truly transform your hair — plus a little goes a long way with these products, so this set will last you. It'll help you achieve healthy, shiny hair with UV protection and is free of any harmful or filler ingredients.

Oribe
$350
Buy Now

NYX Lunar New Year 12 Pan Good Fortune Color Palette

Shopper's Drug Mart

This bright palette from NYX is perfect for rocking a bold look but has enough neutral shades to use it every day, too. It's inspired by the bright colours of a tiger and the environments they reside in.

NYX
$39.99
Buy Now

MAC Cosmetics Lunar Luck Limited Edition Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter

This embossed highlighter from MAC is so beautiful, you won't even have the heart to use too much at once. Luckily, a little goes a long way and the glow from this pigmented product is unreal.

MAC
$48
Buy Now

MAC Eyeshadow X 9: Made My Fortune

With the same collection, MAC also released this beautiful palette with four sparkly and five matte shades. You can also pick up the Powder Kiss Lipstick and Powder Kiss Liquid Lipstick from the collection.

MAC Cosmetics
$46
$46
Buy Now

Laroche Posay Lunar New Year Limited Edition Kit 2022

Laroche Posay

This limited edition will help you get glowing skin with a full-size Pure Vitamin C10 Serum and sample sizes of their Micellar Water, Hyalu B5 Serum and Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen. Starting on January 19, you'll be able to receive 10% off sitewide with a nine-piece gift on purchases over $85 and extra body hydration kit on purchases pver $110+.

Laroche Posay
$59
$59
Buy Now

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Lunar New Year Limited Edition

Urban Decay

This setting spray is one of Urban Decay's bestselling products and now you can get it in this stunning packaging. You'll also be able to spin the wheel online for a chance to win up to 20% off your next purchase or one of four gifts.

Urban Decay
$42
$42
Buy Now

Laura Mercier Set for Luck Translucent Loose Setting Powder with Puff

Shopper's Drug Mart

This powder is one of the most popular ones on the market because of how finely milled and airbrushed it makes you look. This Lunar New Year version comes with a colourful red lid, powder puff and box.

Laura Mercier
$51
$51
Buy Now

NARS Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Quad

This versatile eyeshadow quad comes with three shimmery shades and one matte shade perfect for accomplishing any type of look. It also comes in a limited edition gold and red package.

NARS
$68
Buy Now

Westman Atelier Lunar New Year The Shanghai Edition Set

Westman Atelier

This mascara and lip quad duo is perfect for travelling or using on the go because of the unique lip palette that includes four colours you can use separately or mix. You can also dab a bit on your cheeks to give you a rosy glow, too!

Westman Atelier
$177
$177
Buy Now

ColorPop Get 'Em Tiger Collection

ColorPop

ColorPop has one of the biggest Lunar New Year collections we've seen and you can get the full collection that includes an eyeshadow quad, three glossy lip stains, a highlighting powder and body milk. Shipping to Canada is free when you spend $60+.

ColorPop
$52
$52
Buy Now

Clinique Lunar New Year Jumbo Size Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

The Bay

This adorable limited edition jumbo bottle of the Clinique moisturizing lotion comes with a cute tiger head cover. The lotion itself is best for people with dry or very dry skin, since it's super hydrating.

Clinique
$54
$54
Buy Now
