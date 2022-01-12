17 Lunar New Year Beauty Deals & Limited Edition Items You Can Get To Celebrate The Year Of The Tiger
Including specialty packaging, gifts with purchases and more!
The Year of the Tiger only comes around once every 12 years, so if you're celebrating this year then make sure to treat yourself to some Lunar New Year collectibles.
Tons of your popular beauty brands are coming out with limited edition items and gifts with purchases. They would make amazing gifts if you're celebrating something else, too!
From makeup and hair care to skin products, here are 17 Lunar New Year-themed beauty items that you can get from stores like Sephora Canada and Shopper's Drug Mart.
Tweezerman Good Fortune Gift Set
Give your lashes a boost with this limited edition red eyelash curler from Tweezerman. It comes with a gold pouch to store your tools and makeup in and is embossed with the Chinese symbol for good fortune.
Kiehl's Lunar New Year Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream
Grab a tub of this cult-favourite facial cream from Kiehl's with some adorable packaging. Until January 16, when you buy one of the three limited-edition Lunar New Year items (also the Dark Spot Solution and Calendula Toner), you'll get an extra 88 loyalty points. And when you spend $200+, you'll get a free red pouch.
Quo Beauty Lunar NY Glitter Lip Balm
Keep your lips hydrated with this Quo Beauty lip balm in this Lunar New year gold and red tube. The lip balm itself has a subtle hint of glitter to help you sparkle.
Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Matte Revolution Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury launched three limited edition shades of long-wearing matte lipstick in these gorgeous tiger stripe bullets. The lipsticks have hydrating ingredients and a 3D pigment to make your lips look fuller.
Charlotte Tilbury Lunar New Year Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder
The brand also released their best-selling face powders with the same tiger-stripe pattern. It can be used alone or over makeup to give you a totally airbrushed look.
Givenchy Lunar New Year Prisme Libre Loose Powder
Another face powder that's super popular right now is this Givenchy loose powder that combines four separate units to help you colour correct. It comes with a powder puff to apply it with.
Oribe Lunar New Year Signature Litre Set
These splurge-worthy Oribe products will truly transform your hair — plus a little goes a long way with these products, so this set will last you. It'll help you achieve healthy, shiny hair with UV protection and is free of any harmful or filler ingredients.
NYX Lunar New Year 12 Pan Good Fortune Color Palette
This bright palette from NYX is perfect for rocking a bold look but has enough neutral shades to use it every day, too. It's inspired by the bright colours of a tiger and the environments they reside in.
MAC Cosmetics Lunar Luck Limited Edition Extra Dimension Skinfinish Highlighter
This embossed highlighter from MAC is so beautiful, you won't even have the heart to use too much at once. Luckily, a little goes a long way and the glow from this pigmented product is unreal.
MAC Eyeshadow X 9: Made My Fortune
With the same collection, MAC also released this beautiful palette with four sparkly and five matte shades. You can also pick up the Powder Kiss Lipstick and Powder Kiss Liquid Lipstick from the collection.
Laroche Posay Lunar New Year Limited Edition Kit 2022
This limited edition will help you get glowing skin with a full-size Pure Vitamin C10 Serum and sample sizes of their Micellar Water, Hyalu B5 Serum and Anthelios Mineral Tinted Sunscreen. Starting on January 19, you'll be able to receive 10% off sitewide with a nine-piece gift on purchases over $85 and extra body hydration kit on purchases pver $110+.
Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Lunar New Year Limited Edition
This setting spray is one of Urban Decay's bestselling products and now you can get it in this stunning packaging. You'll also be able to spin the wheel online for a chance to win up to 20% off your next purchase or one of four gifts.
Laura Mercier Set for Luck Translucent Loose Setting Powder with Puff
This powder is one of the most popular ones on the market because of how finely milled and airbrushed it makes you look. This Lunar New Year version comes with a colourful red lid, powder puff and box.
NARS Lunar New Year Eyeshadow Quad
This versatile eyeshadow quad comes with three shimmery shades and one matte shade perfect for accomplishing any type of look. It also comes in a limited edition gold and red package.
Westman Atelier Lunar New Year The Shanghai Edition Set
This mascara and lip quad duo is perfect for travelling or using on the go because of the unique lip palette that includes four colours you can use separately or mix. You can also dab a bit on your cheeks to give you a rosy glow, too!
ColorPop Get 'Em Tiger Collection
ColorPop has one of the biggest Lunar New Year collections we've seen and you can get the full collection that includes an eyeshadow quad, three glossy lip stains, a highlighting powder and body milk. Shipping to Canada is free when you spend $60+.
Clinique Lunar New Year Jumbo Size Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
This adorable limited edition jumbo bottle of the Clinique moisturizing lotion comes with a cute tiger head cover. The lotion itself is best for people with dry or very dry skin, since it's super hydrating.