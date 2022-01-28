Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto restaurants

7 Toronto Restaurants With Drool-Worthy Eats You Can Order For Lunar New Year

It's the year of the tiger!

Toronto Editorial Fellow
7 Toronto Restaurants With Drool-Worthy Eats You Can Order For Lunar New Year
@yuehtungrestaurant | Instagram, @mrs_dimsum | Instagram

It's the year of the tiger, and Toronto restaurants are giving their customers a taste of authentic Chinese cuisine that they can enjoy in the comfort of their homes.

Spanning across the GTA, these seven restaurants have included some goods that you may have seen before, and some you will have a chance to try for the first time!

DaiLo

DaiLo

Price: $198 for two people

Address: 503 College St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Try It: This year DaiLo is offering a box filled with dim sum classics with a twist, like a Big Mac Bao, and Pastrami Spring Rolls. Plus there are five extra dishes that include tom yum custard, lobster noodles, braised pork belly, steamed branzino, and a refreshing aloe sorbet.

This menu serves eight individually wrapped courses for one person, but it's only sold in pairs. Their menu is available through prepaid pickup only, and customers will be able to pick it up from the restaurant on February 1.

Menu

SAMBAL Toronto

Price: $58 for two people, or $128 for 4 to 6 people

Address: Various locations

Why You Need To Try It: Serving up a menu of Indonesian-Chinese fusion foods, SAMBAL Toronto is offering golden fried rice, butter glazed fried chicken, deep-fried shrimp balls, peach gum, fishball soup, and a Filipino appetizer called Ngohiong.

But, you'll have to act fast because they'll stop accepting orders for their special menu on January 28 by midnight!

Menu

Hong Shing

Price: $128, serves 3 to 4 people plus tax

Address: 195 Dundas St. W, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Try It: Hong Shing's Lunar New Year menu comes packed with garlic beef tenderloin, fried lobster, ginger scallion fried cod, a mixture of various wild mushrooms, crab claws, and golden fried rice. Customers can also add on a refreshing red berry cocktail that was made special just for their celebratory menu.

These special items are only available for advanced pre-order between January 29 to Feburary 7, so make sure you order before supplies last.

Menu

Alma Toronto

Alma Toronto

Price: $60 per person

Address: 1194 Bloor St., W, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Try It: This restaurant is offering yuchoy with sesame vinaigrette, duck spring rolls, steamed branzino, wok-fried noodles, persimmon pudding topped with clementine curd.

These mouthwatering goodies will be available for pick-up and delivery on February 1 and 2, but customers can pre-order now through their website.

Menu

Yang's Fine Chinese Cuisine

Price: $188 for 2 people, $388 for 4 people, $1,298 for 6 people, plus tax

Address: Unit 30 - 9665 Bayview Ave., Richmond Hill, ON

Why You Need To Try It: Yang's is offering three different menus based on your group size. For two there's steamed rice and lobster, braised shark fin, dessert, and braised dried oyster with black moss.

If you're eating with at least four people, they have a separate menu that has fish maw soup, suckling pig with jellyfish, poached goby fish.

The dinner for six is a true feast that comes packed with a three-course king grab meal, plus five other mains and dessert.

Menu

Yueh Tung Restaurant

Price: $88 for 4 to 5 people

Address: 126 Elizabeth St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Try It: Yueh Tung restaurant is ringing in the new year with a four-course meal set which serves a whole tilapia fish, their house special chilli chicken, Chinese broccoli, and shrimp and pork dumplings. They'll be adding in some fresh baked Lucky Lotus Blosson cookies to the mix as well, some beers from Hong Shing Restaurant and three jars of Hakka sauces.

While the first round of orders has to be picked up between January 26 to January 30, the resto is opening up orders for a second weekend, which will be available until February 5. They are telling customers to call at least 72 hours ahead of their scheduled pick-up date.

Menu

Lai Wa Heen

Price: A la carte style with prices starting at $25

Address: 108 Chestnut St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Try It: Offering up eight different dishes for their Year of the Tiger menu, diners can enjoy assorted vegetables, crispy chicken filled with glutinous rice, braised pork, dried oysters served with vegetables, braised abalone, and sea cucumber in oyster sauce.

Be sure to call ahead before placing an order.

Menu

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto restaurants

Toronto's Nutella-Stuffed Donut Bouquets Will Steal Your Hole Heart This Valentine's Day

No water needed!

Eurodesserts

Roses have some big competition this Valentine's Day. Toronto bakery Euro Desserts has mouth-watering donut bouquets, and one look will have you falling in love.

The bouquets are made up of twelve donuts and come in a variety of flavours.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in toronto

These 14 Toronto Restaurants Were Just Named Among The Best Places To Eat In Canada

One spot even came in at the top of the list.

@burgerdrops | Instagram, @sugotoronto | Instagram
If you're in need of some inspiration for you next meal out, then look no further than these Toronto restaurants, which were just named some of the best spots to eat at in the country.

Yelp has announced Canada’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2022, and fourteen Toronto restaurants made the list, with one even scoring first place.

The list was created using reviews, ratings, submissions, and more, and it's sure to make you hungry.

Keep Reading Show less
best restaurants in toronto

This Toronto Restaurant Was Just Named The Top Place To Eat In All Of Canada For 2022

Who's hungry?

@grandmalovesyoutoronto | Instagram

It looks like Toronto is the place to be if you consider yourself a foodie. Yelp has just released its list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in Canada for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant came in at number one.

The list features a variety of eateries from across the country, and was complied through user submissions, ratings, reviews, and the Community Managers.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto's Waterfront Is Set To Completely Transform With So Many New Attractions (PHOTOS)

Your waterfront walk is going to be filled with art, new playgrounds and more!

Waterfront Toronto

Toronto's waterfront is already a must-see community with stunning lake views, Sugar Beach and plenty of green spaces, but you may not recognize it in the coming years.

Waterfront Toronto just released their Rolling Five-Year Strategic Plan, and the community is in for a movie makeover with new parks, public art, better walkways and more.

Keep Reading Show less